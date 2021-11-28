Amazon set to open fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

The launch of the centre in 2024 is a part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (Adio) programme to attract investment that drives innovation

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice-president, Amazon Mena; Russell Grandinetti, senior vice-president, International Consumer, Amazon; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman, ADDED; and Mohamed Al Dhaheri, head of Infrastructure Partnerships, ADIO; at the ADIO Amazon partnership agreement signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

by Issac John Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 5:19 PM

The global e-commerce giant Amazon said on Sunday it is set to open a technologically advanced fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi to drive innovation and retail in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The launch of the centre in 2024 is a part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (Adio) programme to attract investment that drives innovation. Amazon is working to launch the facility in Abu Dhabi to drive innovation in the logistics sector, to support entrepreneurship and the growth of the retail ecosystem, and to create thousands of new job opportunities.

Amazon has invested $18 billion worldwide in selling partner success last year.

The centre in Abu Dhabi will contribute to the development of Abu Dhabi’s economy, creating thousands of jobs for UAE talent over 10 years and enabling SMBs selling on Amazon to reach more customers. This includes positions for people with all kinds of experience, education, background and skills – from entry-level to expert profiles – all eligible for Amazon’s highly competitive pay offering, benefits from day one, and training programmes for in-demand jobs, Amazon said.

The new facility comes as part of a wider collaboration between Amazon and Adio which will also unlock job opportunities over the coming years, as well as provide support to help entrepreneurs; startups and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) thrive in the digital economy.

Abu Dhabi has established itself as a testing ground for innovation, combining advanced infrastructure and ecosystem support in an enabling environment. This makes it a natural fit for Amazon’s advanced fulfillment centre, the on-line retail leader said.

“Driven by customer-obsession, innovation and long-term thinking, we are very proud to be working alongside the UAE leadership as we contribute to the nation’s accelerating digital economy and ambitious growth agenda. We look forward to partnering with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to bring Amazon’s advanced logistics, technology innovations, sustainability initiatives and decades of expertise to the area,” said Russell Grandinetti, senior vice-president, International Consumer, Amazon.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the emirate has established itself as the region’s innovation hub and as a nexus for pioneering technology and impactful solutions. The addition of Amazon’s new fulfillment centre further boosts the emirate’s ecosystem by introducing new capabilities and an enhanced infrastructure that deliver benefits to other businesses.

“As part of our commitment to creating opportunities for the private sector, ADIO will partner with and support innovation-driven companies to ensure their growth and success in Abu Dhabi.”

Amazon said it is committed to working side-by-side with community partners to foster long-term innovation and our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office demonstrates that commitment.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice-president of Amazon Mena, said a crucial part of the retail giant’s customer-centric culture is rooted in supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

“This new expansion helps us increase our delivery capabilities and speed, and support a wide range of sellers who offer a rich selection to our customers. We are well-positioned to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey and aspire to help our independent partners grow to their full potential by providing them with logistics, programmes and resources to seamlessly scale their businesses online.”

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com