Alessia Demetz launches Alesya de Monaco Club for royals, ultra-rich

Prince Albert II, Prince of Monaco, with Alessia Demetz. — Supplied photo

Demetz is currently in the UAE to launch the Alesya de Monaco Club today on the occasion of the National Day of Monaco.

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 10:30 AM

The UAE and Monaco can work very closely in the areas of technology, sustainability, culture and sports as synergy between both nations deepen after the visit of Prince Albert II, Prince of Monaco, said Alessia Demetz, founder and CEO of Alesya de Monaco, in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

Demetz is currently in the UAE to launch the Alesya de Monaco Club today on the occasion of the National Day of Monaco.

“I am proud of building a company ‘Alesya de Monaco’ with the headquarters in Monaco and with an establishment in Dubai,” said Demetz.

The club cultivates a lifestyle connected to the core of sustainable excellence through the most exclusive collection of products. The first private collection is a unique extract of extra virgin olive oil exclusively reserved for the members of the club in limited quantities with the focus on health, wellbeing, and pleasure,” said Demetz.

Demetz has journeyed to design and build five star hotels by her father’s side — a renewed architect through his architecture Atelier DemetzArch. “I continue to explore my passion, artistic instinct and vision. I have met some prominent members of royal families, from different countries, who gave me their affection. Some of them are my family. I invite these royal family members and high-valued individuals in the Alesya de Monaco membership club on a journey to share a common passion for life.”

Demetz was personally invited by Prince Albert II of Monaco to National Day at Expo2020 on November 13. “We were welcomed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for the visit to the Monaco Pavilion, Expo2020.” Monaco 360° – a world of opportunities, inspired by the ‘Rock of Monaco’, this gem-like, polygonal pavilion takes you on a multi-sensory journey through mirrored exhibition spaces, replicating the sights and smells of the French Riviera.

“I was impressed by the innovation of the architecture of Expo2020 and the team handling the whole organisation of 192 country pavilions. It is an outstanding project. Bravo!”

Speaking on the common goals of both nations, Demetz said: “As a resident in Monaco and in Dubai, I feel the vision of both leaders. In Monaco, Prince Albert II leads the principality towards the preservation of authenticity existing for over 700 years. In June 2006, Prince Albert II of Monaco decided to launch a Foundation dedicated to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development at local and global level.

Principality represents a destination for excellence, a reunion place for the elite of the world, security, sustainability, democracy, hospitality and privacy.

Similarly, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is a hub for excellence, safety and growth with the aim to promote development by investing in education and knowledge in the region. The future generations will have a legacy founded by a great nation defined by prosperity, security and authenticity in Abu Dhabi under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.”

Many impressive accomplishments have been made in the UAE since its union 50 years ago, says Demetz, and now stands among the most advanced nations in the world.

“There are more than 200 nationalities living and working in the UAE in peace, safety and opportunities. It is impressive from my point of view to see the cultural exchange. During Covid lockdown, the UAE was the only nation able to respond proactively to all challenges handling the pandemic better than any other country. The motto here is to work hard, get it done fast, be organised, be connected, be vigilant and be ready. The perception of timing is completely different from Europe,” concludes Demetz

— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com