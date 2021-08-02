Aldar sells out waterfront land plots at Al Gurm
All 71 new plots were purchased at Al Gurm, which is comprised of a series of archipelago-style islands over a total of 105,000 sqm.
Aldar Properties (Aldar) has announced the sell-out of land plots at the second phase of Al Gurm, the luxurious and secluded beachfront community on the South-West side of Abu Dhabi’s main island.
This solid sales performance is the latest indication of the demand for a diverse range of real estate investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.
Available exclusively to UAE nationals, all 71 new plots were purchased at Al Gurm, which is comprised of a series of archipelago-style islands over a total of 105,000 sqm. Each plot will have access to exclusive beaches, with plots ranging in size from 900 to 4,400 sqm, distributed across three distinct areas: The Beach, The Canal, and The Island.
Commenting on the strong sales performance, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “We continue to see demand for a wide range of real estate investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, as evidenced by multiple sell-out launches of turnkey developments on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in recent months, and now the completion of land plot sales at Al Gurm.
“The luxurious waterfront community at Al Gurm is a unique product in Abu Dhabi. Situated amongst the iconic natural mangroves with direct access to the heart of the city, our new residents will be introduced to a living experience that is unrivalled.”
The first phase of Al Gurm was completed in 2010 and construction of the second phase is due to begin in September 2021.
— reporters@khaleejtimes.com
