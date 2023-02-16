Al Hamra launches premium sea view villas on Falcon Island

Further exemplifying Falcon Island's attribute of reimagining exclusive island living, the company releases standalone 4-5-bedroom sea view and 3-4-bedroom canal view villas within the range of Dh6.5M to Dh10 million and Dh3M to Dh4M, respectively

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023

Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the release of the remaining inventory on Falcon Island which includes the premium 4–5-bedroom standalone sea-view and 3–4-bedroom canal view villas.

This comes on the heels of the successful sale of all 2 and 3-bedroom homes on both North and South Islands, demonstrating the project’s value proposition, trust in Al Hamra and growing appeal of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

With an upsurge in demand for villas and townhouses in safe destinations away from the metropolises and the busy city lives, the buyers are keen to invest in Al Hamra’s exclusive island living project for their first homes as well as seasonal and second homes in the nature Emirate.

Catering to the soaring demand for competitively priced beachside and waterfront homes, the newly-released inventory of three and 4-bedroom canal view villas are priced between Dh3 million to Dh4 million, while the 4 and 5-bedroom sea-view villas are priced between Dh6.5 million to Dh10 million, offering excellent value for money and long-term returns.

Located within a 3-mile growth corridor of Ras Al Khaimah in the fully integrated community of Al Hamra Village, Falcon Island is in the close proximity of Wynn Resort, the upcoming first of its kind gaming and integrated resort in the Middle East and North Africa region.

With open landscaped spaces and expansive frontages that let in the light on canal or ocean views, these elegantly designed contemporary villas aim to deliver a lifestyle that surpasses all previous developments in the Emirate.

Benoy Kurien, group CEO, Al Hamra, said Falcon Island, since its launch, has been serving as an investor magnet, further reaffirming the growing appetite for premium exclusive island living and Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of choice for investing, living, and playing among regional and global buyers.

"We have been witnessing a continual shift in the investor demand in waterfront developments and designing projects in response to our customer’s evolving needs provides us an edge, attracting both end-users and investors," he said.

The Falcon Island development builds on Al Hamra’s legacy of leading the phenomenal transformation of Ras Al Khaimah into a sought-after destination for living, working, leisure, and investment under its ambitious five-year roadmap that seeks to drive sustained growth in the Emirate through strategic developments.

The exclusive freehold island living project is slated to be completed within two years. Enabling works began on site in September and while the groundwork on North Island has finished ahead of schedule, work on South Island is also progressing well.

The infrastructure works package for the project was awarded in January 2023 and the main works package will be awarded in February.

As investor interest in Falcon Island continues to grow at an accelerated pace, the release of the new collection of villas, gives buyers in the UAE and around the globe a final opportunity to own a family home in a secure, exclusive, and vibrant community that redefines island living.

