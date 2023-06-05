Al-Futtaim Group launches enhanced Blue Rewards app

App brings together strong propositions around rewards, privileges, and personalised experiences

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:24 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:25 PM

Al-Futtaim Group has launched the new and reimagined Blue Rewards App. The app is a key part of Al-Futtaim’s larger initiative to leverage technology and digital engagement to enhance customer loyalty and drive business growth.

Blue Rewards App is a customer engagement lifestyle platform designed to create a personalised and rewarding experience for over 2.1 million users across the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, KSA, and Kuwait. The app brings together strong propositions around rewards, privileges, and personalised experiences within a partner ecosystem. The entire platform is underpinned by a strong focus on data insights and personalisation and rewarding customers.

Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer at Al-Futtaim Group. — Supplied photo

Himanshu Shrivastava, chief technology officer at Al-Futtaim Group, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new and improved Blue Rewards App, which is an evolution towards creating a more engaging lifestyle platform for our customers. Our aim is to ensure our customers feel valued and excited through an ecosystem that offers rewards, personalised experiences, and numerous privileges.”

The new Blue Rewards App is an important part of Al-Futtaim’s ongoing digital innovation agenda. Al-Futtaim has collaborated with strategic key partners and stakeholders including IBM to make the app a reality.

Shrivastava added, “With the Blue Rewards App, we are not only giving users the rewards and privileges they deserve, but we are also creating a platform for continuous innovation based on user feedback and evolving industry trends. It’s a win-win scenario where our customers enjoy a personalized and immersive experience, and Al-Futtaim strengthens its relationship with its customer base.”