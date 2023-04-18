Akasa Air Partners with WebEngage to enhance customer engagement

Silver lining has been the increase in shipments of electronic goods
WebEngage, a marketing automation platform, has partnered with India’s newest airline, Akasa Air.
Akasa Air has deployed WebEngage’s marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy. WebEngage will collaborate with Akasa Air to deliver customer engagement across its web and mobile channels with relevant, personalized and contextual communication.
Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing & experience officer, Akasa Air, said: “We are pleased to partner with WebEngage and leverage its cutting-edge marketing automation platform to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagement and drive conversions with one-on-one communication. The platform will enable us to leverage real-time analytics to connect with users on a channel of their choice.”
Avlesh Singh, co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “Akasa Air has a unique approach towards its customers which stems from the brand’s values and a customer-centric approach. WebEngage’s retention platform will facilitate Akasa Air to replicate its on-ground and inflight experience across all its digital touchpoints.”
