Ajman Free Zone launches Geographical Information System

Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) on Sunday announced the launch of the addition of Geographical Information System (GIS) into its digital services.

The move is in line with its efforts to strengthen its support to the business and investment community through technological innovations, and was made during its participation at Gitex Technology Week 2021. The step also builds on AFZ’s commitment to integrate GIS programs in the business system, projects, applications and operations to facilitate the customer's journey, enhance the satisfaction level of business partners, and enhance the business attractiveness and competitiveness of the Emirate of Ajman.

Ali AlSuwaidi, director general of Ajman Free Zone, expressed his excitement to unveil the new system during Gitex Technology Week 2021, as it is the largest technology fair in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. He noted that the launch of the GIS is a major step towards achieving the objectives of the free zone to provide the best solutions and systems for its partners, whether individuals or companies.

The event is serving as a major platform to highlight AFZ’s remarkable progress in developing digital infrastructure and accelerating the pace of digital transformation to create a competitive and attractive business environment that meets the requirements and expectations of investors looking to take advantage of the promising opportunities available in Ajman.

AlSuwaidi said: “The GIS, which is compatible with international standards, is developed to enhance the quality and efficiency of the services provided to our customers, as well as to advance the restructuring of our digital infrastructure through digitalizing and automating our transactions and procedures for seamless customer journey.”

The Geographical Information System offers a complete package of integrated services that provide customers with direct access to accurate information about AFZ’s sites, with a map that shows vacant areas including all related facilities and nearby locations. The system also includes 360-degree images for evaluation and virtual inspection of the site before booking it, and a virtual navigation assistant. Further, it allows virtual and actual interaction with AFZ’s robot known as Ghaith, and the GPS services can be used in locating public places. The system is compatible with the customer portal and the website.

