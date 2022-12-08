Air Arabia starts direct flights between Sharjah and Milan

Two weekly flights connect both cities starting from December 7, 2022
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, marked the inauguration of its direct flights from Sharjah to the city of Milan in Italy.
An event was held at Sharjah International Airport ahead of the inaugural flight and the aircraft was received at Milan Bergamo Airport with a traditional water cannon salute.
The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights, effective from December 7, 2022.
“We are very excited with the new addition of the city of Milan directly from Sharjah. As we continue to grow our network in Europe, the launch of the new service reiterates our commitment to providing our customers with convenient, comfortable, and value-driven air travel. We thank all our partners for their continuous support, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to experience the architectural, cultural and historical landmarks of the Italian city,” Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said.
Air Arabia Group operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.
