Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches its first flight to Tashkent

Two weekly flights connect both cities starting from December 7, 2022

Group chief executive officer of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Adel Al Ali at the press conference at the CIP lounge of Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport to mark the special occasion and discuss the carrier’s expansion plan. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 3:29 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, celebrated the inauguration of its first flight to Tashkent directly from Abu Dhabi, which was carrying an Air Arabia delegation headed by the group chief executive officer, Adel Al Ali.

Upon arrival to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, the airline held a press conference at the CIP lounge, to mark the special occasion and discuss the carrier’s expansion plan.

“We are glad to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Tashkent and we thank all our partners for their continuous support. This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network," Adel Al Ali said.

"We remain confident that the new service will serve both leisure and business travellers and will further contribute to the growth of the travel and tourism sector of both nations while providing our customers with value-for-money product and added convenience,” he said.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020, since then, the airline continues to expand its network and currently serving a total of 26 destinations from the capital Abu Dhabi including Tashkent, Alexandria, Cairo, Sohag, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Kazan.

The airline’s fleet has also grown from only two Airbus A320 aircraft, at launch, to eight new aircraft as of today. The aircraft’s cabin configuration provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

