Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches its first flight to Tashkent

2022 was marked by a new war, record inflation and climate-linked disasters. It was a “polycrisis” year, a term popularised by historian Adam Tooze. Get ready for more gloom in 2023
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, celebrated the inauguration of its first flight to Tashkent directly from Abu Dhabi, which was carrying an Air Arabia delegation headed by the group chief executive officer, Adel Al Ali.
Upon arrival to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, the airline held a press conference at the CIP lounge, to mark the special occasion and discuss the carrier’s expansion plan.
“We are glad to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Tashkent and we thank all our partners for their continuous support. This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network," Adel Al Ali said.
"We remain confident that the new service will serve both leisure and business travellers and will further contribute to the growth of the travel and tourism sector of both nations while providing our customers with value-for-money product and added convenience,” he said.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020, since then, the airline continues to expand its network and currently serving a total of 26 destinations from the capital Abu Dhabi including Tashkent, Alexandria, Cairo, Sohag, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Kazan.
The airline’s fleet has also grown from only two Airbus A320 aircraft, at launch, to eight new aircraft as of today. The aircraft’s cabin configuration provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.
Dubai is a key aviation hub and has invested in scooter-sharing pilots
Investors wary over recession warnings, rate hikes outlook; Supply fears arising from Russian price cap ease; China’s relaxation of Covid curbs to support demand
In another development, Russian newspaper Vedomosti said Russia is considering three options, including banning oil sales to a some countries and setting maximum discounts at which it would sell its crude, to counter the price cap imposed by Western powers.
About 61 per cent of local investors are more actively managing their wealth and making changes to their investment strategies, given current economic challenges
The country bucks the trend as global growth is projected to lose its momentum in the last quarter of 2022 and early next year
The UAE and Dubai’s globally recognised management of the pandemic, strategic investment and business-friendly structural reforms, long-term residency schemes, and innovation-enabling regulatory environment have drawn entrepreneurial talent from every corner of the world
Dubai’s conducive business and investment ecosystem supports the growth of the global economy through the various exhibitions the city hosts, the Ruler said