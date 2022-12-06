Adnoc signs food catering agreements worth over Dh1b

Over 50% of contracts value will flow back into the UAE economy through Adnoc’s In Country Value programme and will support growth of the UAE food industry

Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Mariam Almheiri, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Saeed Al Ameri and Dr Saleh Alhashmi at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed contracts worth over AED 1 billion with four Abu Dhabi companies to provide food catering services to all ADNOC Group companies from 2022 to 2027.

With more than 50% of the value from the four contracts flowing back into the UAE economy, as part of Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, it reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to supporting local businesses and the growth and diversity of the UAE’s food industry by encouraging further procurement of local food products, by the four companies.

The contracts were signed on the sidelines of the inaugural Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition with Royal Catering, Apex National Catering, National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H) and Sodexo Kelvin.

The signings were witnessed by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, director-general, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Dr Al Jaber said: “Across our onshore and offshore operations, Adnoc and its contractors have significant requirements for high quality food catering services that address the needs of our large and diverse workforce. We are delighted to sign new agreements with four leading local companies, reinforcing our commitment to use domestic suppliers and contractors and ensuring the growth, development, and diversification of local industry.

“By working with local companies and encouraging the use of more made-in-the-UAE products we will also support the growth of the UAE food industry, a critical enabler of our national food security strategy.”

Adnoc employs people from over 100 different nationalities, in its businesses, that include 14 companies operating across the full energy value chain. Every year it provides over 45 million meals to meet the dietary needs of its employees and contractors, many working in remote offshore and onshore sites.

