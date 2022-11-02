Adnoc, Siemens Energy to co-develop low-CO2 energy certificates

The upswing in jewellery demand was driven by improved consumer confidence and a dip in the local gold price, prompting the release of some pent-up demand, according to precious metals analysts
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Siemens Energy on Wednesday announced plans to pilot blockchain technology to certify the carbon intensity of a range of products.
By using smart sensor data gathered from across Adnoc’s operational chain –from the oil well right to the customer – the pilot will show how much CO2 was used to make products such as Murban crude, ammonia, and aviation fuels. This information will be automatically recorded onto a decentralised blockchain ledger.
Such transparency will allow independent regulators to certify the carbon intensity of products. It will also give customers greater confidence and clarity over the carbon footprint of their purchases.
Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, executive director for People, Technology and Corporate Support Directorate at Adnoc, said people typically associate blockchain technology with crypto currencies, but the use of decentralised ledgers has significant implications for the energy industry.
"This pilot promises to shine a digital spotlight into our manufacturing processes. It will show the world why energy supplied by Adnoc is among the least carbon intensive in the oil and gas industry,” he said.
The low-carbon energy certificate initiative forms part of a broader memorandum of understanding between Adnoc and Siemens Energy. Under the agreement, specialists from both companies will co-create technologies to accelerate decarbonisation and the transition to clean energy. They will collaborate at Asnoc’s state-of-the art innovation facility in Abu Dhabi.
Other areas under joint development include electrification and “Power-to-X” technologies to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives, including synthetic CO2-derived products.
Dr Fahad Al Yafei, chief technology officer, Siemens Energy Middle East, said: “By leveraging our unique knowledge and expertise of certificates of sustainability, Siemens Energy will work with Adnoc to develop solutions for the benefit of the energy industry. Investing in innovation and the co-creation of technologies are vital tools for reducing emissions and meeting Net Zero targets.”
Under an agreement, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec), collaboration between Adnoc and the Siemens Energy Innovation Centre will commence by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The agreement was signed by Sophie Hildebrand, chief technology officer, Adnoc and Dr Al Yafei.
The collaboration is the latest in a series of innovation partnerships between Adnoc and leading technological pioneers from around the world.
The Siemens Energy Middle East Innovation Center is one of four global innovation hubs exploiting the company’s expertise in developing sustainable, reliable and affordable clean energy technologies.
