Adnoc, Ewec ink partnership

A landmark clean energy partnership has been signed between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec).

The strategic partnership, which is the largest of its kind in the oil and gas industry, will see up to 100 per cent of Adnoc’s grid power supplied by Ewec’s nuclear and solar clean energy sources, making Adnoc the first major oil and gas company to decarbonise its power at scale through a clean power agreement and strengthening the company’s position as one of the world’s least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers.

Simultaneously, Ewec will benefit from long-term electricity offtake for its current and future renewable and clean power sources, which include solar and nuclear power, enabling continued investment in transformative innovations to decarbonise the energy sector.

This progressive approach supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and enhances Adnoc’s pathway to decarbonisation while enabling sustainable future growth. It also underpins the UAE’s bold and strategic approach to enable a lower carbon future.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and chairman of the Executive Committee of Adnoc’s board of directors emphasised the importance of capitalising on opportunities to achieve the UAE 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target.

“The Clean Energy Partnership between Adnoc and Ewec brings together two major UAE entities to unlock mutual value as they harness the nation’s energy resources to drive economic progress, in support of the UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’ outlined by the leadership to chart a strategic roadmap for the nation’s new era of economic and social growth over the next 50 years,” he said.

“This pioneering partnership highlights Adnoc’s vital role in investing in transformative innovations, advancing decarbonisation efforts, and supporting the diversification of the UAE's energy portfolio. It also marks a major moment in the activation of a strategic, long term plan to further decarbonise Adnoc’s operations sustainably. We commend Adnoc for its innovative actions and its global industry leadership.”

The agreement was signed by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group CEO of Adnoc, and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, chief executive officer of ADQ and chairman of Ewec.

Dr Al Jaber said: “Adnoc is committed to responsibly providing the world’s energy needs with a determined focus on decarbonising our operations, lowering our carbon intensity and strengthening our environmental stewardship and economic performance, in line with the Leadership’s wise directives, the Paris Climate Accords and our energy transition strategy. As we embrace the energy transition, and prepare for COP 26, Adnoc extends an open invitation to new and existing partners to join us in delivering practical solutions to secure a cleaner energy future.

“This landmark clean energy partnership with Ewec, will make Adnoc the first major oil and gas company to decarbonise its power at scale through a clean power partnership of this kind. It also directly supports our goal to remain one of the lowest carbon intensity operators in the oil and gas industry, and underscores how hydrocarbons, clean energy and advanced energy sources can complement each other in the energy transition.”

