Adnoc Drilling announces strong Q1 2023 year-on-year earnings growth

Income driven by accelerated rig fleet and service offering expansion

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 3:03 PM

Adnoc Drilling Company on Wednesday announced that its first quarter revenue increased to $716 million, up 19 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue growth was achieved across all segments, with offshore jack-up and oilfield services (OFS) leading the way, increasing 28 per cent and 43 per cent respectively. Ebitda growth tracked the uptick in revenue, also increasing 19 per cent to $333 million. Net profit for the quarter reached $219 million, up 25 per cent year-on-year.

First quarter 2023 revenue was 2 per cent lower than fourth quarter 2022 due to fewer calendar days and lower impact from reimbursement of cost escalation claims. These drivers brought Ebitda sequentially down by 6 per cent.

Adnoc Drilling continues to capitalize on its unique position as a critical enabler of Adnoc’s plans to responsibly accelerate production capacity growth, as global demand for energy continues to rise.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer, Adnoc Drilling, commented: “Our first quarter results are particularly pleasing as they clearly demonstrate the effective execution of our strategy, to grow earnings by expanding our fleet and our offering, for the benefit of our customers and our shareholders.

“To maximise value for shareholders now and into the future, we will continue to secure high-quality, long-term contracts that offer superb future earnings visibility, as well as protection against market volatility. At the same time, we will maintain our focus on operational excellence and sustainable operations, as well as capitalise on our unique position within the market as we remain firmly on track to deliver our 2023 guidance.”

Strong growth for offshore jack-up and OFS segments

Onshore revenue was significantly higher than in the prior year, as a result of eight new land rigs entering the operational fleet in the second half of 2022. First quarter 2023 revenue stood at $355 million, up 11 per cent year-on-year. Revenue decreased sequentially, as the fourth quarter of 2022 benefitted more than the first quarter 2023 from reimbursement of cost escalation claims, particularly on diesel prices.

Offshore jack-up revenue came in at $184 million, up 28 per cent compared to the prior year period, due to introduction of five new jack-ups into the operational fleet in the second half of 2022. Revenue increased sequentially by 2 per cent versus fourth quarter 2022.

Offshore island: revenue remained steady at $51 million, broadly stable versus previous quarter and year-on-year.

OFS revenue grew to $126 million, up 43 per cent year-on-year, due to increased activity volume across the entire portfolio. Revenue increased sequentially by 2 per cent versus fourth quarter 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, Adnoc Drilling announced the signing of an agreement to purchase ten newbuild hybrid power land drilling units in direct response to Adnoc’s accelerated production capacity targets and sustainability plans. The new hybrid rigs utilise high capacity batteries to improve power delivery while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 15 per cent. During the quarter, the vompany also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Masdar to explore geothermal energy opportunities, supporting the responsible advancement of the energy transition in the UAE and globally.

Adnoc Drilling reiterates its fiscal year 2023 guidance communicated in February 2023, to deliver revenue of between $3.0 - $3.2 billion for the full-year period, with Ebitda of $1.35-$1.5 billion at an industry-leading Ebitda margin of 45 per cent - 47 per cent, and net income of $0.85 - $1.0 billion. Capital expenditure1 is forecast to be in a range of $1.3 - $1.75 billion this year, while the company plans to maintain the leverage ratio below 2.0x 2 .

The Company remains committed to annual growth in its dividend per share of at least 5 per cent per annum over the four years from 2023 to 2026.