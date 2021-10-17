Adnoc Distribution opens two new sites in Sharjah
The openings support the company’s commitment to delivering on its promise to provide greater fuel retailer convenience to customers and neighbourhoods
Adnoc Distribution has continued its expansion in the northern emirates with two further openings in Sharjah, the Al Talaaa and Al Madean stations, both located in the industrial area.
The openings support the company’s commitment to delivering on its promise to provide greater fuel retailer convenience to customers and neighbourhoods.
The fuel-only Al Talaa offers fast and efficient refueling for customers, while the Al Madean station provides the full fuel and retail offering with an onsite Adnoc Oasis store.
“We continue to grow our presence across the country, and these new locations are testament to our commitment to bringing exceptional fuel and convenience retail to commuters and communities,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, Adnoc Distribution.
“We look forward to opening additional locations before the end of the year,” he added.
The new locations are part of Adnoc Distribution’s continued expansion across the UAE, bringing a fresh, modern and digitally enabled fuel and convenience retail to all seven emirates, with contactless payment methods, including Adnoc Wallet and its app based Adnoc Rewards loyalty programme, where customers can earn points with every purchase to redeem on a range of deals and discounts at station, in store and with some of the country’s leading brands.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Markets
FTSE adds Adnoc Drilling to 3 of its global...
Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Marketer Growth: The secret to building a self-...
For an e-commerce store to maximise its potential and minimise... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jonathan Gerow on how you can hone your skills...
For those with talent and grit, the world is their oyster. There are... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mike Sancho and Kirk Cooper list three ways to...
Obstacles are not only a part of business, they are a part of life.... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Soon, pay for car parking through WhatsApp
New payment method is under the testing phase internally and will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports...
This applies to both international and domestic flights READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
You could live at the Expo 2020 site after mega...
District 2020 is what will take Expo 2020 Dubai’s place when... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Play real-life Squid Game at...
Games will be held every day from 3pm until 4pm. READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays