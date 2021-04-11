- EVENTS
ADFD financed projects worth Dh6.5b in Jordan, says Al Suwaidi
The fund has had strategic ties with the Jordanian Government for over four decades.
Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, stated that the fund has helped finance hundreds of development projects in Jordan costing Dh6.5 billion, enabling the Jordanian Government to achieve its economic and social priorities and drive the process of sustainable development.
In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the UAE’s participation in Jordan’s celebration of its 100th anniversary on April 11, Al Suwaidi said that the fund has had strategic ties with the Jordanian Government for over four and a half decades, and has been a true partner in financing strategic projects that are national priorities.
The projects financed by the fund in Jordan have directly contributed to realising the Jordanian Government’s visions and objectives and supported local development programmes, he added, noting that these projects focus on vital sectors, most notably education, health, transport, energy, agriculture, irrigation, housing and infrastructure, due to the fund’s keenness to support developing countries and enable them to achieve their development goals.
The fund financed development projects in the energy sector worth Dh1.376 billion Water and Irrigation The fund has helped launch strategic water and irrigation projects worth some Dh237 million, which have positively affected the Jordanian economy.
The fund plays a key role in the development of Jordan’s agriculture sector, by financing three key projects worth Dh135 million.
The fund financed a road network in line with the global standards worth Dh990 million, helping to establish a suitable infrastructure, facilitate trade and merchandise transport, reinforce the economic relations between Jordan and the region and the rest of the world, establish new development regions in the country, and create an investment-friendly environment.
The fund financed eight health projects worth Dh1.089 billion, to offer advanced health services in Jordan, providing health services to a wider segment of the community, and consolidating Jordan’s stature as a regional medical and treatment centre.
Food Security Projects financed by the fund worth Dh259 million are helping Jordan achieve food security and increase its strategic food reserves. The fund financed education projects worth Dh634 million.
The fund financed the "Al Karama District Residential Project" in Aqaba worth Dh109 million. The fund financed two projects worth Dh119 million, which have assisted in advancing the sector. — Wam
