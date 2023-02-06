India: Adani to prepay $1.11 billion loans on shares, denies report on capex cut

Under Lynn’s leadership, dnata will continue to deliver world-class culinary services and innovative products that enhance passenger experience and contribute to customers’ business objectives
India’s Adani Group on Monday said shares related to some group companies will be released following the pre-payment of $1.11 billion of loans ahead of their maturity in 2024 while denying media reports that said the conglomerate was planning to cut back its capital spending.
With the pre-payment of loans against shares, promoter holdings of 12 per cent in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd , three per cent in Adani Green Energy Ltd and 1.4 per cent in Adani Transmission Ltd will be released, the embattled group said in a statement.
The loan pre-payment is “in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage,” the group said.
Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending while providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders, Indian newspaper Mint said, citing people close to the development.
“False report, on the contrary, Adani Group is moving to prepay all LAS (Loans Against Shares) finance,” a spokesperson for the group said in a separate emailed statement to Reuters.
The group’s domestic lenders do not plan to cut off the conglomerate from utilising sanctioned but unused credit lines for fears it could backfire and lead to defaults, Mint said in a separate report, citing bankers.
In the brutal fallout of Hindenburg’s report, investors dumped Adani shares, while the group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises, was forced to abandon a $2.5 billion share sale last week. Meanwhile, Group Chairman Gautam Adani lost his title as Asia’s richest person and slipped down the global rankings of the wealthy.
Shares of Adani Group companies have lost more than half their market value, topping a cumulative $110 billion, after US short-seller Hindenburg Research last month raised questions about the group’s debt levels and use of tax havens.
Under Lynn’s leadership, dnata will continue to deliver world-class culinary services and innovative products that enhance passenger experience and contribute to customers’ business objectives
Al Zorah Development Company reveals exclusive details about its newest beachfront residential project
The design led urban collection was created in response to growing demand for aspirational living in prime areas of Abu Dhabi; Exclusive studios, one, and two-bedroom units for buyers of all nationalities available for purchase from February 9, 2023
The UAE-based company announces new joint venture with Leejam Sports Company jointly establish and operate a network of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centres across the kingdom
Leading port operator handles 79 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) units across its global portfolio of container terminals in 2022
Masdar will work closely with the government and other stakeholders in Azerbaijan to accelerate the growth of its renewable energy sector
The 73 per cent occupancy rate in 2022 is just short of the 75 per cent occupancy in the pre-pandemic period of 2019