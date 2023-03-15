AD Ports Group signs deal for new terminal in Pointe Noire Port

Agreement with Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership grants the Group the exclusive right to invest, develop, manage and operate the new port

Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi signing the agreement. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 2:19 PM

AD Ports Group on Wednesday signed a Head of Terms (HoT) with the Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo for a new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo.

In a statement, the leading global facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry, said AD Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, and management of the “New Mole Port” that will handle containers, general cargo, break-bulk and other types of cargo.

Under the HoT, the group will provide the new facility with digital services and technology solutions to enhance its efficiency including design, implementation and operation of a single-window, software development, digital architecture, business analytics, digital operations support and digital transformation.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said AD Ports Group continues to expand its operations globally, working with partners to develop world-class port, logistics and maritime facilities in key commercial hubs.

“We see significant potential for developing a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, particularly given the port’s key role in the energy sector,” he said.

“As always, we are grateful for the support of the UAE’s leadership in enabling us to develop this new opportunity and supporting our international ambitions. We value the trust of the Congo Government in our capabilities and our commitment to deploying our expertise in supporting its development plan,” he said.

One-year deal

The HoT agreement runs for one year from the date of signing and could lead to a concession agreement subject to technical, legal, commercial, and environmental due diligence.

Pointe Noire is the main commercial centre of the Republic of the Congo, and its port plays a key role in the economy and development of the nation and wider region.

Executives are confident that the collaboration will help stimulate trade and enhance connectivity for the Republic of the Congo, which is pursuing a new National Development Plan (NDP) focusing on economic diversification and high, resilient, and inclusive growth.

Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, said AD Ports Group has quickly developed an outstanding reputation for the development of advanced, innovation-enabled port and maritime facilities.

“We are pleased to work with them on the development of the new terminal at Pointe Noire Port. Their experience and global network will no doubt add significant value to our efforts to make the “New Mole Port” in Pointe Noire one of the best performing ports on the central west coast of the African continent,” he said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com