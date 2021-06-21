Acino, Pharmax ink partnership deal

Agreement between Swiss Acino and Pharmax covers the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of select Acino products across MEA.

The strategic agreement between Pharmax Pharmaceuticals and Acino will be a major step in aligning the UAE’s aspiration towards becoming a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licenses at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Frank Eggmann, Consul-General of Switzerland to Dubai; Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Acino; Dr Andrew Bird, General Manager and Head of Region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Acino; Madhukar Tanna, CEO at Pharmax Pharmaceuticals; Fahad Al Qassim, Executive Director, Healthcare & Pharma, ADQ; Marwan Abdul Aziz, Managing Director, Dubai Science Park; and Abdulla bin Souqat, Executive Director, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

Al Amiri said: “This partnership between Acino and Pharmax is in line with the UAE’s strategy aimed at bringing high quality medicines in the country, and strengthening our position as a healthcare pioneer in region, especially in the production of innovative and similar medicines in local factories in the UAE – in partnership with international pharmaceutical companies. We are glad to see high-quality Swiss medicines in the UAE and look forward to continue supporting such collaborations to achieve our shared goals.”

Together with Pharmax, Acino will further its commitment to MOHAP’s vision for enhanced access to high-quality essential medicines for patients and healthcare providers. Acino’s reputation is also rooted in its ongoing investments, such as last year’s acquisition of Japanese firm Takeda’s primary-care products portfolio, as well as local partnerships to deliver on the region’s healthcare ambitions.

“Acino is committed to advancing the development of healthcare across the UAE and the wider region by accelerating access to high-quality medicines that patients and governments can trust and value,” said Bird.

“Through our partnership with Pharmax, we shall usher in a new phase of enhancement for patient services in the UAE and beyond that will lead to higher standards and better outcomes in care across the region. This collaboration is also a vital step in supporting UAE’s economic diversification efforts, and transforming the country into a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub for innovative and similar medicines in the region.”

The agreement will encompass the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of select Acino products across the Middle East and Africa region, based on the local needs of patients. These include gastroenterology, pain relief and the cardiovascular system, which is around half of Acino’s UAE portfolio. The first locally manufactured product is expected to be available in the UAE market later this year.

“The partnership between Pharmax Pharmaceuticals and Acino is one that is multidimensional and synergistic. It will enable both companies to enhance access to affordable high-quality medicines here in UAE and the region,” said Tanna.

Janahi said: "Today is an important step forward that will elevate Dubai’s knowledge and innovation-based economy in line with the vision of our leaders. Dubai Science Park was established more than 15 years ago to bring companies together to exchange ideas and contribute to the emirate’s growth and diversification, and we are extremely pleased to see such partnerships being built and developed within our ecosystem."

