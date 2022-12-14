Abu Dhabi's ADQ leads consortium to buy a stake in Israel's Phoenix Group

The $1.9 billion figure marks the largest daily outflow since at least June, the Nansen data showed, and accounted for the majority of the $2.2 billion in etheruem-based withdrawals during the last seven days
A consortium led by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ are in advanced negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Israeli financial firm Phoenix Group in a deal valued around 9.2 billion shekels ($2.70 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.
US private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4 per cent of the Israeli firm, are in talks to sell about 25-30 per cent of the company to the Abu Dhabi funds, the two companies said in a statement. Phoenix's chief executive and chairman, it said, would also buy 1-2 per cent of the company.
"The transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals, which will include a control permit from Israel's Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority," Centerbridge and Gallatin said in the statement.
Some 58 per cent of Phoenix's shares would remain traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
ADQ is buying Centerbridge's stake in Phoenix, in a non-binding deal, which may take months to complete to receive regulatory and shareholder approvals, according to a source familiar with the deal.
Phoenix Group, one of the largest financial firms in Israel with a market capitalisation of around $2.8 billion, is a provider of multi-line insurance, asset management, investment and financial services.
The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel under a US-brokered normalisation agreement, under the Abraham Accords, in 2020.
ADQ's venture capital arm DisruptAD, along with a fund managed by US-French private equity firm L Catterton, in July led a $105 million investment round in Israel's Aleph Farms, a lab-grown meat start-up firm.
Customers had increased trust in their bank during the Covid crisis than at the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to Boston Consulting Group
The huge order, the largest by an American carrier for this class of aircraft, marks a victory for Boeing
Bankers familiar with the matter said a request was sent to a select number of banks last week for proposals to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in the IPO, to join Goldman Sachs as part of a planned syndicate
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
Géant, part of GMG, will bring fresh produce to customers directly sourced from local farms
The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE
The month also saw modest increases in staffing and inventories amid slower rises in output and new orders, according to S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index report