Abu Dhabi: New Emirati entity to empower community, create job opportunities

The Abu Dhabi Community Cooperative has commenced operations in conjunction with the UAE's Year of the 50th celebrations

A new community cooperative is aiming to give back to society by providing investment and job opportunities.

The Abu Dhabi Community Cooperative (ADCC), a first-of-its-kind Emirati entity, has commenced operations in conjunction with the UAE's Year of the 50th celebrations.

The organisation is dedicated to empowering community members by helping them attain self-sufficiency through innovative solutions to challenges in vital sectors of the economy.

Ali Al Saloom, chairman of the Board of Directors, ADCC, said: "We wanted the ADCC's efforts to start from society and then go back to the same society; we wanted to unite community’s efforts and resources to provide investment options, job opportunities and a standard of life that expresses the true power of collective action."

The cooperative's vision goes beyond generating incomes and profits, he added.

"It upholds noble cultural and social values that are actioned by consolidating the spirit of cooperation embedded in our Emirati heritage. Our vision is also directed towards achieving what was once thought to be impossible – building institutions that not only serve their members, but also entitles them as stakeholders who are equally responsible for their success,” he said.

The uniqueness of this community cooperative is reflected in the creative vision of a group of young Emiratis, who are determined to contribute to the inclusive development of the UAE and its people. It is the first cooperative dedicated to designing and implementing innovative projects that embrace and promote a societal economy.

The membership-based community cooperative, open for the very first time to all Emiratis from across the UAE, seeks to pave the way for a participatory framework for its members who will be making profits from the ADCC projects they collectively invest in, which will in turn support societal development.

Moreover, members will be able to access prestigious ADCC services while also enjoying the profits of their purchases.

To fulfil its mission aimed at building a thriving cooperative society in the UAE, ADCC is focused on promoting cooperative principles across its projects and operations in accordance with the authentic Emirati societal culture represented by values of volunteering, cooperation, equity, gender equality and cross-generational communication.

ADCC will launch its first project before the end of 2021. The community cooperative has called on citizens across the UAE to become active participants and stakeholders in the nation’s social development process by investing in ADCC’s sustainable social projects on the following link: abudhabicc.ae.