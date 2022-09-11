Abler launches operations in UAE

Mauritius-based firm aims to provide businesses a comprehensive suite of AML/CFT compliance services.

Shahannah Abdoolakhan, Founder, Abler.

Mauritius-based Abler has expanded its operations in the UAE with an aim to assist all new and established entities comply with the international AML/CFT compliance requirements which are often evolving and becoming more complex, said Shahannah Abdoolakhan, founder, Abler.

Abler has supported companies in understanding and meeting their compliance obligations for the past five years in Mauritius, Africa and the United Kingdom.

"Abler will add value to the UAE business community by bridging the gap between businesses and the government’s regulatory system," added Abdoolakhan.

Able currently boasts team of seasoned ex-regulators, investigative officers, lawyers, fintech experts and compliance professionals who aim to build a resilient compliance culture.

“The fact is that businesses thrive with a solid foundation of compliance. And it’s important to note that compliance is here to stay – there are no short cuts. We’re here to help you meet your compliance obligations so you can focus on what you do best,” said Abdoolakhan.

