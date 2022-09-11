Abler launches operations in UAE

Fed chairman also reiterated that the Fed is determined to lower inflation, now near a four-decade high of 8.5 per cent, by raising its short-term rate, which is in a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent
Mauritius-based Abler has expanded its operations in the UAE with an aim to assist all new and established entities comply with the international AML/CFT compliance requirements which are often evolving and becoming more complex, said Shahannah Abdoolakhan, founder, Abler.
Abler has supported companies in understanding and meeting their compliance obligations for the past five years in Mauritius, Africa and the United Kingdom.
"Abler will add value to the UAE business community by bridging the gap between businesses and the government’s regulatory system," added Abdoolakhan.
Able currently boasts team of seasoned ex-regulators, investigative officers, lawyers, fintech experts and compliance professionals who aim to build a resilient compliance culture.
“The fact is that businesses thrive with a solid foundation of compliance. And it’s important to note that compliance is here to stay – there are no short cuts. We’re here to help you meet your compliance obligations so you can focus on what you do best,” said Abdoolakhan.
Chair had earlier acknowledged that the Fed's aggressive campaign could cause some pain
Prices drew some support from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat on Wednesday to halt oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed by European buyers
Raises deposit rate to 0.75% from zero; Eurozone inflation uncomfortably high and rising; New ECB forecasts show higher inflation, lower growth; More rate hikes flagged
The bonds priced at 115 basis points over US Treasuries on Wednesday, tightening from initial price guidance of about 140bps over the same benchmark after drawing more than $1.8 billion in orders for the deal
Each episode will transport listeners into insightful and inspiring conversations surrounding transformative technology and our digital present and future – all in under 30 minutes.
The International Monetary Fund economists expect countries in the Middle East, especially the GCC, to gain up to $1.3 trillion in the next four years from additional oil revenues
Precious metal analysts are upbeat that the growing threat of a global recession would continue supporting gold prices