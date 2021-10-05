350 exhibitors showcase watches, jewllery at Sharjah show

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi opens 48th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority inaugurated the 48th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show on Tuesday.

The five-day event sees the participation of nearly 350 exhibitors of world-leading companies of the watch and jewellery design and manufacturing. Local jewellers and Emirati designers also attended Mena’s largest specialised jewellery and watch trade fair being organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

After inaugurating the show, Sheikh Khalid toured the show. He was briefed on the latest products, technologies and innovative solutions in the gold industry, and learnt about the reality of the gold and jewelry trade and was also introduced to the newest collections and innovations in the field of watches and jewelry and the latest fashion designs.

Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, first deputy chairman of SCCI; Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, second deputy chairman of SCCI; Shirley Aguilar, Guatemala’s vice minister of foreign affairs, and Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, number of board members of the chamber and Expo Centre were also present during the tour of the chief guest.

“The WJMES’s outstanding global reputation clearly reflects the leading status of the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of international exhibitions and its success in organizing and hosting many regional and international exhibitions and forums covering industrial, commercial and cultural sectors,” said Sheikh Khalid.

He attributed the Emirate’s successes in this regard to the economic diversification policy by enhancing the competitiveness of the exhibition industry and directing it towards supporting various economic sectors, lauding the Expo Centre’s efforts in organising this event and its keenness to provide the best services to the exhibitors.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said the event enjoys a prominent position among a wide segment of businessmen, investors, and workers in the gold industry and is considered one of the largest international economic events hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah.

He noted that the number of companies specialising in the manufacture and trade of gold and registered with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry amounted to 425 companies, which reflects the great position of Sharjah as a regional hub for jewelry and watch trade.

“Thye show has become a leading regional and international platform. This is enshrined in the keenness of the most important and long-established brands to participate in the event, which brings them closer to a large segment of consumers and consolidates their presence in regional markets,” said Saif Al Midfa.

“I expect that the event will witness a high turnout of visitors eager to learn about the latest collections of premium jewelry, unique watches, and gemstones and will yield positive results for exhibitors and gold and jewelry dealers,” he added.

