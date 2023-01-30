What's On Your Mind?

Robot holds a finger near the head. 3D illustration

You may be familiar with chatbots. But does it worry you when artificial intelligence mimics you?

By Kushmita Bose Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:39 PM

How do you prove that imitation is the best form of flattery? I suggest asking ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot that has become the latest fad online. The latest bizarre that sparked a major conversation on social media happens to be ChatGPT’s earnest attempt at imitating India’s Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, where in a Twitter user asked the bot to write a leave of absence of work in Tharoor’s style. The MP is well-known for his poetic writing style, frequently characterised by its use of elaborate language and metaphors. The user Nishanth Vijayan took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his interaction with the bot, and soon enough the tweet garnered over two lakh views and massive likes. ChatGPT has left people in awe of its capabilities, but the latest incident proves that how rapidly technology is advancing. But the main question arises now — Will AI determine the future of writing or will it simply be used as a tool to aid people with their work?

AROUND FOR A WHILE

The concept of AI is no stranger to the world. Technology plays a direct role in our lives, from the Internet research we do to the products that are delivered to our door with just one click. Be it Google, IBM, Facebook, or any other tech mammoth you can think of, they are putting AI in front of everything. Almost every industry now finding new ways to implement AI technology, ranging from finance technology to education and even agriculture. These ground-breaking AI applications are helping to push the whole field of AI into the future.

The UAE has established itself as a pioneer in AI with the acceptance and usage of new technologies. The country has become masters in building AI applications, thanks to the massive amount of data it manages. “The country has a great interest in AI and undertook several initiatives, including the establishment of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, rendering it the first ever university of its kind in the region and the world. Before that, the UAE launched the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2017, which prompted the government sector to innovate in providing public services,” said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Artificial intelligence of futuristic technology concept. Hand using an electronic pen write on tablet screen virtual circuit AI brain genius technology.

The key to maximising AI's potential, he said, lies in the volume of data, its velocity, as well as its variety — and the UAE can tick all these boxes.

AI IN CONTENT CREATION

AI content creation tools don’t just come up with content from nowhere. They require prompts, and that’s where the human factor comes in. Marketers can add descriptions, suggestions for the tone of voice, and other important components they wish to include, before the AI tool generates the content (which often happens in a matter of seconds).

The tools then work by using natural language processing (NLP) and natural language generation (NLG) models that learn the genetic basis of human language, thereby creating their own versions that sound like they have been written by a real person. Another important aspect to consider is that the more you use the tool, the better knowledge it picks up and the more accurate it becomes every time — especially if you’re telling it what you do and don’t like about its creations. Along with drafting new content, AI tools can also help people identify what to write about and how to write about it. This can come handy when you are struggling to brainstorm new ideas or don’t know what to write next.

Once they come up with topic ideas, the tools are then able to provide suggested outlines and information so you can make sure you’re including everything possible. So, in short AI helps you consistently produce content that’s better and substantial, along with giving all the information your audience needs, which fosters trust and credibility.

The new chatbot on the block can also help you produce high-quality audio and video content by providing suggestions to your work. By minimising the need to manually edit and enhance your audio and video files, this process can save you time and effort. Consider using Descript, a platform that uses AI to help you edit your video and audio content through various features like transcription, overdubbing, and captioning.

AI content training is a two-way street. As your AI learns from you, you also learn from your AI. You can narrow your content strategy with lessons learned from your AI tools. Pay attention to your AI’s posts, and you can discover more effective keywords, sentence structure, and even CTAs.

AI SHAPING NEXT-GENERATION CONTENT CREATORS

Technology company Microsoft recently announced the third phase of its long-term partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI through a new multi-year, multibillion-dollar investment. The agreement follows Microsoft’s previous investments in the company in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialise advanced technologies in the future. The company will deploy OpenAI’s models across its consumer and enterprise products and introduce new categories of digital experiences built on OpenAI’s technology.

Suresh Dinakaran, Chief Storyteller at ISD Global, believes that social media platforms have played a havoc with the basics of communication by short handing almost everything to acronyms and emojis. He said: “AI could potentially wreak havoc on human imagination and creativity. Yes, for creators looking at scale and efficiency, AI-enabled content could be a godsend as it will deliver unfailingly every time. Not just this, AI would also be highly cost-effective (recalibrating existing data) and make allies with search engines effectively.”

Anish Chaturvedi, Founder at Worker Ants Media, adds: “The use of AI in content creation is becoming increasingly popular as businesses seek to improve efficiency and effectiveness. With tools like Copy.AI, WordHero, Grammarly, Nichesss, and ChatGPT, content creators, especially writers, are now facing a pressing need to up their game and stay relevant in the industry." According to him, the main benefits of using AI for content creation is the ability of AI algorithms to analyse data and identify patterns in content. This enables copywriters to create more relevant and targeted content for their audience. It can also help writers identify gaps in their content and suggest new topics and ideas to explore.

“In addition, AI can assist with editing and proofreading, ensuring that content is free of errors and inconsistencies. This can help copywriters save time and focus on other important aspects of their job. Additionally, AI can help writers to optimise their content for search engines, making it more likely to rank higher in search results.”

According Rajeev Kheror, Global CEO — OTT and Studios, Lytus Technologies based in the US, film makers will use AI for variation content mapping amongst many other uses. Content creators have a great tool for ideation, content exploration, design development, etc.

One of the richest in the world, Gautam Adani also seems to be addicted with AI Chabot ChatGPT after attending the World Economic Forum 2023. The 60-year-old India tycoon mentioned that the release of ChatGPT was a “transformational moment in the democratisation of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures”. He also wrote that he must “admit to some addiction since he started using it”.

Why will AI never replace human brains?

Although, AI tools might become very prevalent, they are merely just an aide for scaling content creation efforts and ensuring that brands publish material that is of the finest quality possible. If you're just starting out, there's a good chance that the content might require some human editing. The content may need to be optimised based on the platform you are using. You will probably still need to make occasional changes to the content to make it sound the way you want it to, even after the AI tool gets adept at understanding your preferences and demands.

According to Melroy Dickson, Digital Marketing Consultant and Trainer at Emirates Business Solutions FZE, AI will help to do things more efficiently, but it won’t be able to form emotional connections with people. “AI cannot imagine new things in the way humans do. It can’t make judgements based on incomplete information nor can AI make ethical or moral decisions. The future evolution and innovation of the model will depend on the quality and quantity of the data it is exposed to, and the skills and resources of the developers working on it.”

Looking for what suits you?

AI-powered content creation: You’ve definitely heard about it, but should you use it?

Keeping up with your brand's content’s needs can prove to be tedious, whether you’re a one-person shop or you have a full marketing team. Hey, no problem. We are writers here. But the truth is, AI-powered content writing is a way to improve the writing process and make it more efficient, not replace human writers outright. When AI takes care of menial writing jobs, writers can use their skills for more valuable aspects of content creation, like content mix and conversion strategies. Thinking about which tool to use? Read on to find below.

Growth bar: It allows you to conduct keyword research and write content and optimise it within the programme itself. The user can generate simple paragraphs or entire articles, sales emails, product descriptions, etc.

Copy.AI: This free tool has many automated copy-generating tools and can create long-form documents instead of just social media captions and short-form content.

Jasper AI: It offers more than 50 templates that can be used to produce a variety of content. It is simple to use which is an ideal solution for bloggers and content marketers who lack the time and resources to do so.

Scalenut: A powerful AI writing generator used to create blogs, articles, product descriptions, marketing copy, and other content. The tool uses machine learning and natural language processing algorithms to help create content in both human-readable and SEO- friendly.