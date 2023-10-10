Sony brings the movies home

By Anirban Bagchi Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 11:37 PM

With stunning picture quality, good sound, seamless connectivity easy set-up, Sony’s XR65 X90L 4K LED television is just the right tool for living room film festivals

There’s a scene in Star Wars – A New Hope: In the inky blackness of space, a few stars are seen twinkling as a space ship enters the screen. The camera pans down and there is a milky blue of a planet contrasting the blackness. The spaceship seems to be in a hurried escape from something, and soon enough its pursuer appears on the screen - an Imperial Cruiser. At first its pointy tip makes an appearance, then the greyish-white body starts and fills up the middle of the screen as the camera pans upwards to its underbelly. So large is this ship that it seems to continue for light years until it dominates the screen, its grey-white providing a dramatic contrast to the black all around and the icy blue below. The scene is impactful and dramatic – epitomising why Star Wars remains a classic for all time.

Equally impactful is the way the Sony XR65 X90L 4K LED television presents this scene. Large screen TVs are common these days in the world of flatscreen home viewing, but not all are able to present this epoch-making piece of cinema in as dramatic a way as our test mule from Sony did. The way it handled this scene – and so many others in this and other movies – epitomises why Sony’s nine-model X90L series of Bravia LED 4K TVs, with screen sizes from 55 inches to a whopping 98, has quickly become a consumer favourite the world over despite being introduced not too long ago.

But what was it that so caught our eye about the picture quality in our 65-inch test model? The hallmark of a great TV or display screen is not how it handles colour - though that is important - but how it handles black and contrast. And we found the Sony excelling at both. Even the remastered version of the first Star Wars movie on our DVD seemed ever so vibrant despite the ancient analogue equipment it was shot on, owing to Sony’s noteworthy upscaling technology on this TV, making even non-4K content look stunningly sharp and detailed. The contrast of the XR65 was so good and its treatment of the blacks so real that the textured relief of the Imperial Cruiser’s metal was clear and apparent against a blackness pf space that seemed like it would swallow you into a fathomless abyss.

Television technology has come a long way in recent years, and Sony has been at the forefront of innovation in the world of home entertainment. The XR65 X90L, among the latest addition to their impressive line-up, boasts stunning visuals and other cutting-edge features, promising to transform your living room into a cinematic wonderland.

The contrast and the blacks apart, the colours are vibrant and detailed, with a lot of depth. Whether it’s a multi-hued bird or subdued skin tones, the resolution is always just right – there is no oversaturation of colour anywhere, no bleed and no lack of crispness. The 4K resolution with HDR support makes the picture detailed, vibrant yet precise, always returning the most natural colours, whether it’s the setting sun of a romantic scene or the swerving laser-guided motorcycle of Tron. Every frame comes to life in breathtaking detail, no matter if you're watching a thrilling action movie or a nature documentary. The XR65 X90L ensures that you're treated to an immersive visual experience.

What makes the stunning visuals possible is Sony’s XR display, which produces a wide colour spectrum for incredibly lifelike images. The colours pop with brilliance, while the commendable depth of black levels is thanks to its Full Array LED backlighting. The sharp contrast also handles motion exceptionally well, even during fast-paced scenes. This is why gaming enthusiasts will also appreciate the XR65 X90L's low input lag, making it a fantastic choice for console gaming.

The fantastic picture quality aside, the Sony XR65 X90L has several other winning features. To start with, it is a visual delight even when it is not dishing out the visual delights. This Sony boasts a sleek and minimalistic design that will blend seamlessly into any living room decor. The slim bezels and slim profile give it a modern and elegant look. The build quality is solid – the bezels are actually metal - and the TV feels sturdy and well-constructed.

As a smart-TV it requires to be set up, but the entire setting-up process was a breeze thanks to the clear and concise instructions and step-by-step guidance provided by the onscreen menu. Sony has always excelled in creating user-friendly interfaces, and the XR65 X90L is no exception. The Android TV platform offers a seamless and intuitive experience, which is helped in no small measure by the excellent remote control. It is one of the best designed, sleekest and simplest remotes yours truly has used, where minimalism in design cleverly conceals – and even aids – maximalism in function.

In terms of connectivity, the XR65 X90L offers a generous array of options. It has four HDMI ports, including one HDMI 2.1 port, which is perfect for next-gen gaming consoles. There are also multiple USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. The TV supports eARC, allowing you to connect high-quality audio equipment easily. The XR65 also comes equipped with a plethora of smart features that enhance your entertainment experience. The Android TV platform provides access to a vast library of apps, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more. And the TV's processor is powerful enough to ensure smooth and lag-free navigation through apps and menus. With the width of its access to streaming apps and services, you'll never run out of content to watch. And if you do, the TV also supports Apple AirPlay and ChromeCast, making it convenient to share content from your mobile devices.

Pictures may speak thousands of words, but there is also an audio component in the audio-visual experience that a TV provides – and the Sony XR65 X90L is almost equally impressive in the audio department. The operative word here is ‘almost’, and we will qualify that presently.

The TV is equipped with speaker technology that delivers a well-balanced and immersive soundstage. The positioning of the speakers around the screen creates a sense of audio precision that matches the exceptional visual quality. The sound moves dynamically around the room, enhancing the sense of immersion. It’s like Sony wanted to recreate the experience of a mini personal home theatre system right from your TV.

However, while the TV's audio quality is impressive, we would still prefer an external soundbar or home theatre setup, especially when watching a dialogue-heavy drama. The heart-pounding action flicks are handled well enough but the XR65’s audio output devices do falter a bit when it comes to dialogue, often relegating it to the background of the soundstage when it should be at the front, with the music overwhelming human voices. While this is the ‘almost’ in its impressive audio department, it is nothing that the addition of even the most basic sound bar will not solve.

Now that I’m being nitpicky, let's address perhaps the one notable flaw of the Sony XR65 X90L - its limited viewing angles. While the picture quality is stunning when viewed head-on, the quality tends to slack off when you view the TV from an angle. This is a common drawback of VA (Vertical Alignment) panels, which the XR65 X90L uses.

If you have a wide seating arrangement in your living room or often host gatherings where people are sitting at different angles to the TV, this could be a drawback. It's important to position the TV in such a way that everyone can enjoy the optimal picture quality, which may require some careful planning and adjustments in your living space.

If you’re like me, though, you’ll use this exceptional TV for personal film festivals, turning your living room into a movie theatre where the Sony XR65 X90L delights with its picture quality and impressive overall performance to elevate your home entertainment experience to new heights. While the Dh6,999 that Sony charges for this piece of kit might make it seem a bit steep at first, it’s a small price to pay for bringing the movie theatre home.

Sony XR65 X90L 4K LED TV

Pros:

-Stunning picture quality

-A plethora of apps

-Ease of operations

Cons:

-Narrow viewing angle

-Dialogues could be clearer

Rating:

4.5 stars