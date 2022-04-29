Shining Brilliance

Marvelling at the illuminated Museum of the Future as you pass by Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai? All lights on Osram Digital Systems

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Lighting can play an instrumental role in creative dynamic and brilliant visual effects for visitors in a museum. However, it can be equally challenging to get the ideal effect.

One of the world’s leading illumination and lighting expert Osram Digital Systems has been instrumental in lighting up the ‘Most Beautiful Building on Earth’ and groundbreaking calligraphy-themed Museum of the Future in Dubai on February 22, 2022, designed by Emirati artist Matar bin Lahej. The scope of work for Osram Digital Systems included installing state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor architectural lighting for the 3-D calligraphy effect to the oval structure.

Speaking about the iconic project, Mohamed Mossad, Managing Director and Head of Sales ME at Osram Digital Systems, explains: “The museum’s curved façade is a 16-km custom-built linear flexible solution known as ‘Linear Light Diffused Flex’ sandwiched between the glass and the stainless-steel panels. These panels, powered by DMX controllers, are precisely what bring the poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to life.

Lighting management is not an easy task and often requires a good association. Osram Digital Systems partnered with leading project management companies in the UAE to bring the sophisticated art to life. Mossad added: “During the making of the museum, we had several live lighting experiments with Debbas, Buro Happold and Killa Design to fulfil the requirements of the complex and brilliant design concept. We also partnered with Koltay Façade and BAM to ensure that our lighting system was mechanically integrated into the façade structure. Tests such as silicon compatibility between our lights and façade-sealing and on-site live temperature measurements were conducted regularly to ensure fool-proof working of the systems during the long, hot summer months in Dubai.”

Highlighting the importance of the project, Mossad said: “Being involved in the MOTF early on, i.e., 2015, we had the privilege of the continuous interaction with all stakeholders to achieve the intended futuristic design. Another unique area you must visit is the parking lot at MOTF with bespoke canopies to light the area that give an effect of being inside a spaceship. Truly marvelous!”