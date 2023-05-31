Powered By Culinary Tech

Savour the authentic cooking enhanced by data-driven culinary excellence and technological ingenuity in modern world's cloud kitchen

By Sanjay Vazirani Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 12:46 PM

We are functioning on our traditional Dum Phukt style of cooking in Dubai, UAE. Cloud Kitchen is a highly data-centric and data-driven entity, unlike traditional sit-down restaurants. While good food is important, being tech-savvy is paramount for success. We try to inculcate technologically upgraded kitchens used for food processing, using robotic equipment to deliver large-volume orders, thus reducing human effort. We have seen the big players making the tech tonic shift in the last two years. While there are different automated devices like Wokie, Misty, and Dosamatic, there are different stimulators as well that even help chefs rotate the ladles in a wok. There are machines in the making that even understand recipes. At Art of Dum, we still cook Biryani the traditional Dum Phukt style in a clay pot. In a kitchen setup, we use artificial intelligence for numerous things to attain the ultimate goal of consumer satisfaction. From the innovation of different recipes to managing inventories, planning a menu, recipe curation, and perfection after inputting customer insights and keeping up with market trends.

Tech tools to run a successful cloud kitchen

Inventory Management System: The first step in creating a successful cloud kitchen is managing the inventory. Be it locally sourced or imported from a different locale or country; storage of food is foremost. We follow many mandates, including storing it at the right temperature and importing it while keeping it fresh. Even our spices and condiments are imported from Delhi and Lucknow, India. The number of ingredients required in every dish, how much inventory is left in the stores, and how much will be required, keeping in mind the orders generated per day are all managed by AI.

Point of Sale (POS): While we function with multiple delivery apps like Chat Foot, Talabat, Careem, and Deliveroo; it's essential to understand the unit economics of your partnership with these delivery apps. POS helps us pay close attention to customer preferences and feedback and to push the brand to the right consumers and software that is available to the delivery partners too, to ensure seamless management from order to delivery. Our cloud kitchens are brick-and-mortar restaurant kitchen models; we have seen a rise in delivery through third-party aggregators, which ensure brand visibility and availability on food delivery apps like Chat Foot, Talabat, Careem, and Deliveroo.

Order Management System (OMS) and Kitchen Display System (KDS): We have adapted to the OMS software application that manages and streamlines the entire order process, from receiving orders to dispatching delivery. It integrates with various online food delivery platforms and consolidates incoming orders into a centralized system, making it easier to track and manage orders efficiently. We also work with KDS, a digital display screen located in the kitchen area that replaces traditional paper tickets. It receives orders from the OMS and displays them in real time, allowing kitchen staff to view and prioritize orders accurately. It helps in improving order accuracy, reduces errors, and increases kitchen efficiency.

Trained Staff: A highly trained and qualified staff that can keep up with the technology that goes behind a cloud kitchen, or even multitask if there are more traditional methods of cooking adapted. A trained staff is helpful during high volume orders as they can put their foot forward in efficiency and high turnout ratio during peak hours and seasons.

Logistics: Our kitchens consider logistics as the most imperative facet of a ghost kitchen is fast delivery of food to the consumers and ensuring it's still hot and fresh. Logistics are involved in important operations like the transportation of inventory and delivery of food. Trained delivery partners who will deliver the food to the customers when ordered from the brand website/app.

Customer Analytics and Feedback Tools: We leverage customer analytics and feedback tools to gain insights into customer preferences, ordering patterns, and feedback. This information helps us optimize menus, improve service quality, and enhance customer satisfaction with the help of POS and technology used in the kitchen.

— Sanjay Vazirani is the CEO at Foodlink F&B Holdings Pvt Ltd.