Inspiring The Future

Vice Lighting is proud of its lineage of 60 years of engineering and industrial experience poured into an uncompromised approach to functional design. Resulting in high-end LED lighting systems developed to inspire lighting designers, surprise speciﬁers and satisfy end users, every single product is the result of cutting-edge research and development, reﬂecting the company’s continuous quest for innovation and perfection. This team was responsible for delivering more than 600 linear fixtures, fitted to provide excellent light transmission with high diffusion and homogeneity at the Museum of the Future.
Rabih Ali, Managing Director at Vice Lighting, said that their multidisciplinary team worked closely with the Debbas team in Dubai for the deliverables. Various models were used to attain the envisioned effect; including the company’s modular Lightway 3, Lightway 6 and Lightway 10 with a wide range of optics and mountings.”
On the question of how this project had been different, Ali said that Vice Lighting fixtures have been installed in a very diverse list of projects including the likes of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Grand Mosque in Algiers and the Grand Théâtre de Rabat. However, he added that the Museum of the Future is special as it symbolises progress and innovation without boundaries. “Our participation in highlighting the unique architecture of the edifice required special attention to visual comfort with low glare illumination.”
Overcoming challenges
Ali said that the challenge of the project lay in its very particular perception of space, while the lighting was used to give a sense of direction and guidance for visitors. “Vice Lighting systems were instrumental in illuminating the general areas open for visitors of the museum, stretching over four floors with modular fittings that creates lines of uninterrupted and uniform light.”
