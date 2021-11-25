Innovative Storage Infrastructures

Edlok Systems and Seagate enable Sharjah Department of Culture to efficiently capture, store and process high volumes of data

Dataspheres are increasingly taking over how digital data can be stored and secured. As the volume of this data continues to grow at incredible speeds, there is a higher need to invest and leverage the right storage solutions. A compatible and reliant data storage infrastructure can help quantify and analyse the amount of data created and stored, as well as ensure the seamless accessibility at any time. This stands true not only for large corporate enterprises, but also for government functions where digital transformation have a strong foothold.

In a recent development, the Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) reimagined its storage infrastructure with the help of Edlok Systems and Seagate Systems, a leader in data storage and management solutions. The move aims to ensure that the agency innovates at the speed of business.

With this participation, the SDC is now able to solve performance challenges that they faced with their primary storage at the Sharjah Theater Department. In addition, the department has also come in advantage of using the new system to replace an old storage infrastructure at the Head Office – Department of Culture – accelerating the work flow and data storage efficiencies.

After a thorough assessment of the working capacities of the outdated storage infrastructure, Dubai-based system integrator, Edlok Systems was able to identify a creative solution with Seagate Systems rather than employ a turnkey approach.

To mitigate the storage challenges at both the head office and the Sharjah Theatre department, Edlok Systems provided the SDC with X2U24 system with 4xxx controllers and 1.92TB SSDs, and X2U12 system with 3xxx controllers and 16TB HDDs offering approximately 300TB of raw storage capacity.

Yasar Arafath, general manager at Edlok Systems said, "We chose to work with Seagate because they are the only enterprise storage manufacturer that designs and builds an entire storage system. Our customers, like the Sharjah Department of Culture, expect nothing but the best and having the right partner to serve them is of utmost importance. Seagate provides all guarantees to us when it comes to products, quality, security, efficiency and effectiveness. We are glad to be their partners and look forward to building a strong and longstanding relationship."

Edlok Systems has also signed up as an authorised Seagate Systems partner in the Middle East.

Storage infrastructure defined

Mission-critical business functions need strong storage infrastructure. In information technology, storage infrastructure refers to the overall set of hardware and software components needed to facilitate data security for a system. The infrastructure includes cloud storage that is composed of hardware elements like servers, as well as software elements like operating systems and proprietary delivery applications. While traditional storage units leaves data uncaptured and unused, the new solution enables business’s data to remain dynamic, and accessible.

Seagate designs innovative and precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. From edge-to-cloud and all points in between, Seagate’s mass storage solutions offer the critical hardware, software, and services needed to activate data for more ease, security, and scalability.