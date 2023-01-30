Festival Of Sports

In the heart of the UAE, the unique sport will be held for the first time in Dubai and will also feature the very first Asian Teqball Tour this year

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:23 PM

Sports is a truly universal language that breaks down barriers and is not hindered by boundaries and obstacles. It has the power to unite fans from all corners of the globe as they participate, cheer and bask in the joy of watching their favourite players in action.

TAKING SPORTING WORLD BY STORM

It is not often that a new sport comes up and is universally popularised in a relatively short span of time. But there are always exception and one such rarity in the sporting world is Teqball.

Over the last decade, Teqball, which originated in Hungary, has literally morphed into a global sporting phenomenon. It is a fusion of soccer, ping-pong. And that’s just the beginning. The game is played on a curved tabletop that is 9.8 feet long and 5.6 feet wide—with the highest point reaching 2.5 feet high— bisected by a solid net.

The duration of match consists of three-set bouts.The most popular version of Teqball are doubles competitions Players use a slightly underinflated soccer ball. As in soccer, they may hit it with any part of the body except their hands, resulting in movements that somewhat resemble martial arts.Some of the most popular players use a mixture of spiral kicks and the fanciest of soccer’s footwork.

Some of the main rules of the game are that each set is played until a player or team reach 12 points, the final decisive set must be won by at least a two-point margin, points are started with a service, with the player/team having two attempts to complete a successful service, once the point is in play, the ball must be returned to the opponent's side onto the table by touching it a maximum of three times (hands and arms cannot be used), in doubles, both players on the team must touch the ball before it is returned, the ball cannot be touched by the same body part consecutively, and while playing, neither the table nor the opponent can be touched.

The rising popularity of the game can be gauged from the fact that officials are making a play for Teqball to be included in forthcoming Olympic games, a process that takes years of arduous campaigning even when it goes well. The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) includes 151 national federations on five continents. In Europe, this sport is being intensively developed at professional level, and some countries plan to include it in the school curriculum.

FIRST TIME IN THE UAE

Dubai has always enjoyed a rich sporting legacy with some of the biggest names in the respective sport coming to the metropolitan city. Now the sport of Teqball will also be added to the list as a unique sporting event, featuring Teqball will take place from March 2 to 5 at Burj Park by Emaar. The festival will bring together professionals as well as amateurs from the sport, hailing from all over the world in the very first Asian Teqball Tour. Organised by Fankeepers, it will be the first time that they will be at one spot. Fankeepers’ guests will enjoy competitions, prizes, cyber tournaments, workshops and show with top singers and DJs.

Competitions in this sport in the Middle East will be held for the first time as a part of the Fankeepers’s offering. This mix of football and ping-pong that has rapidly taken over the world, bringing in popular with the legendary football players, amateur teams, as well as children and people with disabilities.

ENTERTAINMENT EXTRAVAGANZA

All the guests will have be entertained through multiple options on the main stage, located on the background of the Burj Khalifa. These include classes with the stars of Topstretching fitness studios and activities from international sports brands; workshops and art performances from the street art pros of Graffiti Dubai; workshops and entertainment area for children; family food fest; e-sports activities; nightly show programme with top DJs along with a Red Bull DJ set and singers, and VIP zone.

Fankeeper’s mission is to create an open community where people are united with life energy and moving forward. The brand aims to surprise guests with new and attractive types of sports every year.

The event is organised by the Telemice events agency.

For more information, contact: +971562351763

— ali@khaleejtimes.com