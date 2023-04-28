Breaking The Mold

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 11:45 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 11:48 AM

From humble beginnings to offering 'all under one roof' services, Abdul Aziz, Managing Director at KNOX Technical Services shares his journey, milestones, and plans for the future and highlights how the company is revolutionising the facility management sector

Abdul Aziz, the Managing Director of KNOX, is a man who has always been passionate about providing superior quality maintenance services to his customers. With a mission to offer 'all under one roof' services, the leading company is revolutionising the facility management sector in Dubai.

His journey in the facility management industry started right after completing his higher studies. He worked in two different reputed facility management companies, starting from an entry-level position and working his way up to higher management. However, he always wanted to do something different in this industry. That's when KNOX came into effect, and as the Managing Director of KNOX, Aziz always wanted to give the market something new and still wishes to do so by continuing to improvise the sector.

Services Offered

Launched in 2016, the service provider has been growing gradually by providing superior quality maintenance services. The company believes in the formula of 'all under one roof' as the client shouldn’t have the hassle of saving different numbers for a different scope of jobs. Some of the services offered by KNOX include annual maintenance contract (AMC), HVAC, electrical, plumbing, swimming pool, landscape, pest control, painting and cleaning, and recently the company has extended its arm into construction, undertaking renovation and contracting jobs.

Keeping Up with Evolving Trends

KNOX is working towards giving its customers a much more comfortable and interactive way of hiring its services. The company is well versed in using advanced robotic machines to carry out jobs like duct cleaning, floor polishing, glass façade washing, etc. KNOX has also started an advanced CMS software to track daily job requests and their status. The company also launched a live chat option where customers can directly communicate with one of the many agents available 24/7. They are also in line to implement technology for their staff, giving them smart tablets to upload images of the work done, which goes directly to the client's portal of their app and is updated promptly.

Key milestones and achievements

It is no surprise that the leading company has achieved many commercial and financial milestones and received various recognition awards from respectable hosts. However, the most valuable milestone or achievement for Aziz is the positive feedback he has received from his customers regarding the services. This reflects in the positive Google rating, positive and happy employees in the company who care for the growth of the company, his extremely talented management team, and their suppliers who are so happy with their dealings that even they refer their clients to their services.

The road ahead

The innovative maintenance service provider provides maintenance solutions to residential and commercial properties developed by Emaar, Nakheel, Union Properties in the areas including but not limited to Meadows, Springs, Lakes, Emirates Hills, Arabian Ranches, The Villa, JBR, JLT, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl, Green community, DIP, motor city, victory heights, Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali Free Zone. KNOX is also an active participant and sponsor for most of the events organised by property developers/managers.

Unlike other maintenance service providers, KNOX doesn’t compel its client to be bound by a yearly contract for carrying out any of their maintenance related problem, instead gives them the flexibility to call and pay a competitive price only when there is a problem they face, on top of that KNOX is a licensed company to handle major projects like renovation of villas, structural modifications, swimming pool construction, interior fit-out works and much more. With a fleet of 40 maintenance vehicles and 30 team, the company today stands tall and is able to meet the increasing requirement of its customers.

KNOX has several requests from different clients to provide its services in other Emirates too. Currently, the company is active only in Dubai, but looking at the increasing demand, it aims to broaden its horizons by entering different Emirates over the next few years. The company would also be aiming to be the best facility management company in MEP and the civil sector in the near next few months.