Brand Positioning and Communication Crucial in Fintech Success

IN TODAY'S ever-evolving landscape, fintech’s are racing to carve out their niche in an industry dominated by traditional financial institutions.

Success in the fintech sector isn't solely contingent on cutting-edge technology & a disrupting solution but brand positioning and the ability to communicate a compelling narrative play pivotal roles. This is where Emicorns powered by WeValue steps in, ushering in a new era for start-up’s by providing them with the much-needed brand recognition and voice.

EMICORNS: A CATALYST OF GROWTH FOR START-UPS 'BORN IN THE UAE'

Media funds, often overshadowed by traditional venture capital and private equity, have become integral to the fintech ecosystem. These funds specialise in soft investments through traditional media and digital assets, making them an ideal partner for start-ups looking to tell their stories effectively and be seen & heard by potential customers, investors and strategic partners. The unique synergy between start-ups and media funds is a compelling case study in how the right partnership can lead to remarkable brand recognition and industry prominence.

Media funds are diverse in their approach. They invest in print media, digital media, social media platforms, PR firms, TV and Radio channels etc. This diversity allows them to offer start-ups a spectrum of strategies, tailored to the specific needs of each venture.

A few examples of successful media funds is the partnerships between The Dorsey Media Fund & Square Inc. Through strategic messaging and creative branding, Square managed to stand out in a crowded market and gain the trust of millions of users. Another example is Stripe and Andreessen Horowitz: Stripe, a fintech unicorn received a significant boost from its partnership that played a crucial role in positioning Stripe as a global leader in the payment gateway industry.

Media funds bring more to the table than just soft capital; they offer start-ups a range of advantages.

Enhanced Visibility — This heightened visibility is essential for gaining user trust and attracting investors.

Thought Leadership — Through content marketing and PR campaigns, it can help establish them as thought leaders & not only boost their credibility but also foster industry trust.

Strategic Messaging — This assists in crafting compelling narratives that resonate with their target audiences. This is critical in the FinServe industry where trust is paramount.

Global Reach — Media funds with international networks can help them expand their footprint beyond domestic markets. This global reach is crucial for companies looking to scale and compete on the international stage.

Crisis Management — In a world where public perception can change rapidly, media funds are equipped to manage crises effectively, protecting the reputation of start-ups in times of adversity.

The power of a compelling narrative cannot be understated. In the start-up domain where competition is fierce, and trust is scarce, a well-crafted story can make all the difference.

Differentiate Themselves: In a crowded market, fintech’s need to set themselves apart. A well-tailored narrative can highlight what makes them unique and why consumers should choose their services over competitors'.

Establish Trust: Trust is a currency. A compelling narrative can convey trustworthiness and integrity, two qualities that are essential in handling people's financial transactions.

Attract Customers and Investors: A captivating story can attract not only users but also investors who are looking to back a company.

Navigate Challenges: Start-ups face numerous challenges, from regulatory hurdles to security concerns. An effective narrative can help companies address these challenges with confidence.

Launching in first quarter of 2024, Emicorns hopes to play its role in shaping the narratives and success stories of start-up’s within the UAE. The teams expertise in media, branding, and communication strategies can elevate a deserving start-up from struggling in obscurity to industry prominence.

Bicky Carlra, President of WeValue, shared his views: “As the start-up landscape continues to evolve within UAE, we expect Emicorns to play its role in harnessing the power of media to help navigate the challenges of this dynamic industry. We hope to underpin the transformative potential of our collaborative endeavours with Government led projects, Family offices, Venture studio’s, Accelerators & Incubators emerging as the silent architects of success, supporting them to shape their future — one story at a time."