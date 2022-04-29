An Emotional Connect

Debbas Electric LLC, for more than a century, has been integrating innovative lighting solutions to help designers, architects and engineers create human spaces with greater emotional value

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

The Museum of the Future is a futuristic piece of art that comes to life through the inspirational poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ¬— Of the three quotes enveloping the facade, one translates to: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create.”

Designed as an asymmetric torus clad in steel and glass, the Museum of the Future has been recognised by ‘National Geographic’ as one of 14 most beautiful museums in the world. The museum's striking exterior also stands out thanks to its artistic use of Arabic calligraphy, which functions as glass windows too.

Anita Mansey, Sales Director at Debbas Electric LLC, said that the company is honoured to have been awarded the supply of the architectural lighting and lighting controls. “The team collaborated with its partner brands to put together solutions that fit the project’s requirements in terms of design intent, budget, and schedule.”

In terms of the Museum of the Future being a unique project, according to Mansey the museum is an architectural marvel. To create this icon, the team at Killa Design created a 77-metre high toroidal structure that offers seven functional floors without using columns. This unique approach to give volume to the oval shape meant that building the project would require a unique approach to engineering and execution. This would have a direct impact on how lighting fixtures and lighting control components would be integrated.

Overcoming Challenges

According to Mansey, the most challenging aspect of the project was the engineering and installation of the façade lighting system. Both teams at Debbas and Osram collaborated closely with the client, the designers and the contractors to manufacturer a bespoke system installed on 1,000+ panels to design the façade. The team at Debbas programmed and commissioned at site. Talking about the final product, Mansey said that the result is a testament to the level of coordination achieved by all those involved in the fabrication and installation of this iconic façade.

Mansey acknowledged the vision and clarity of Sheikh Mohammed, which paved the way for this project to come to life. Debbas also thanked the teams at Meraas, North 25, Killa Design, Buro Happold, BAM International and Transgulf for the opportunity to work on the project. Finally, she said that everyone at Debbas would like to acknowledge their partners: Osram, Vice, Zumtobel, Lucifer, Lumenpulse, Flos, Eklipse, Lec Lyon, BEGA and JTS for their support.