A Promising Beginning

Essential FZC LLC will invest Dh10 million in a dedicated project of Cityscape International Ltd regarding which there has been a formulation of an MoU

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 9:55 AM Last updated: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 9:57 AM

Essential FZC LLC is a renowned private company by shares registered under the governing law of the UAE, having its office at A-60-00-01-12 - Flamingo Villas, Ajman. The company provides services that fall under the categorisation of activities of employment placement agencies, and non-specialised wholesale trading. This privately held company with incorporation offers integrated solutions and services for a range of industries, including employment and trading. It is run by Arwa Oueiti and is developed with innovations and driven by deep industry know-how. It has been developed across organisations and supported by new digital technologies and business models.

Cityscape International Ltd., a division of Cityscape Group, is well known for pioneering important mega-infrastructural ventures through innovation and sustainable green technologies to improve the quality of life of people from all strata of society in the markets it serves. Cityscape Group is a leading construction, real estate, and ease-injecting company headquartered in Dhaka. Managed by Nahid Sarwar, the company is known as the pioneer and a leader in green building technology in Bangladesh. The company, which is well known for its clever innovation in green construction, eco-resort and wellness centre, education city, and climate innovation-based green business park making a difference in the lives of its clients, stakeholders, and communities, is prepared to launch a new business concept of looking for, locating, and grabbing happiness under the brand name Cityscape Lifestyle with its other endeavours.

To connect people with the global requirement to ensure good health and well-being, quality education; inclusive, resilient, safe use of land and cities; and strengthening the means of implementation and revitalisation, the company is promoting many programmes. A few examples are infrastructure development, green construction, information technology, eco-resort, F&B, amusement parks, high-end lifestyle, agro-based products, health and wellness centres, and education city-based green business parks.

At a formal signing ceremony held on January 1 at Business Bay, a well-known business district in the centre of Dubai, in the presence of concerned representatives and authorities of both parties as well as distinguished guests, Essential FZC LLC presented Cityscape International Ltd. with their investment check.

Mohamed Murad, Chairman of The Essential FZC LLC and Nahid Sarwar, Managing Director of Cityscape International, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisation for investment in the Cityscape Lifestyle project, which is the latest venture of this renowned company. The summit scopes to initiate trade and investment in various sectors were discussed amongst investors from the UAE and Bangladesh to cross markets.

Murad said: “The collaboration between the UAE and Bangladesh is not unfounded and will help both countries take leaps beyond monetary indulgence. This partnership will create an opportunity for both the countries to provide technological support and investment into new age IT”.

Sarwar added: “This partnership will boost the entire image of Bangladesh in a wider aspect of development private sectors initiatives." From here onward the signing ceremony continued for a dedicated period and had a formal conclusion with mindfulness for future collaboration.