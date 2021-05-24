Stay crypto-current

Interested in investing in crypto but don't know where to begin? Attend AIBC

Dubai has led the UAE with progressive cryptocurrency regulation, especially since the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) released consultation papers with the aim to implement and establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Dubai authorities have constantly been releasing licences through the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) to cryptocurrency-focused companies, resulting in the zone becoming the fastest-growing free economic zone in the UAE. Therefore, Dubai is investing in crypto and becoming a global leader in the industry.

The city is becoming a hub for AI, innovative tech, Blockchain and data analytics with many event organisers around the globe vying to launch their own events in Dubai. These factors have resulted in SiGMA bringing its event over to the UAE. The Artificial Intelligence and Business Summit (AIBC) is holding its summit at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City on May 25 and 26 to meet and greet established professionals in the crypto and blockchain space. The event will bring together key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, Blockchain, IoT, Quantum Tech to discuss and shape the future of emerging tech.

The DFSA is committed to remaining open to new forms of business, especially when it comes to innovation within the financial services sector. The authority continues to explore how the regulatory regime can accommodate new and innovative business models. The crypto regulation expansion will play a huge part in the digital transformation of the UAE's National Innovation Strategy.

The fact that Dubai has all these regulations in place, makes it an attractive city for crypto investors and crypto businesses. Moreover, Dubai investors are not just focusing on bitcoin as can be seen by FD7 Ventures.

The Dubai-based investment fund has recently announced that they will offload $750 million in bitcoin and look to invest in Cardano and Polkadot, with both cryptocurrencies showing enormous potential. It is a breath of fresh air that Dubai investment firms are looking at other cryptos to diversify their portfolio rather than just focus on the world-famous digital gold.

Furthermore, Dubai's Kiklabb free trade zone in Mina Rashid also accepts cryptocurrencies as forms of payment. These movements by the city dubbed the 'City of Gold' will certainly push Dubai into becoming a global leader in crypto and blockchain, especially if events like AIBC Summit continue in the crypto and blockchain hub.

Considering all these factors, AIBC decided to launch its event in Dubai. AIBC is one of the leading events globally for Blockchain, AI, crypto, and other emerging technologies, and gathers an elite selection of delegates, policymakers and thought leaders from across the globe. Such international support and interest have helped propel AIBC Summit to become a favourite on the world circuit for emerging tech conferences and expos.

The speakers and exhibitors attending the conference are high-level industry professionals who all have a deep background in the crypto and Blockchain world. Notable speakers include Dr Marwan Alzourni, a crypto pioneer and the CEO of Dubai's Blockchain Center; Brock Pierce, Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation and Co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin (first ICO); Roger Ver, Founder of Bitcoin.com; and Justin Sun, Founder and CEO of Peiwo and Tron.

