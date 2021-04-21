Odoo shows unstoppable growth

Announcing expansion as it continues to recruit top talent despite pandemic effects

Odoo, a leader in open-source all-in-one business software, has grown its Dubai office exponentially in the past year, despite the pandemic. In the fall of 2018, two people from Odoo's headquarter team in Belgium landed in Dubai as part of its commitment to expand in the region, and grow the company's presence in the Middle East. Fast forward to today, Odoo Middle East DMCC celebrates reaching its 130th employee mark, further supporting the brand's rapid product development pace and continued regional expansion. With plans to reach more than 200 employees in its Dubai office by the end of 2021, the team is on the lookout for a new office to accommodate this expansion.

With its flexible suite of applications and a relentless focus on product, Odoo is ideally positioned to capture a compelling market opportunity, recruit top talent for its Dubai headquarter.

When Covid-19 hit the world at the beginning of 2020, many organisations and employees braced themselves during the unprecedented times. Odoo, leaning on its own software, continued to run its business, grasping market opportunities, and assisting its regional clients and partners to grow their own businesses. Optimal strategies taken up by Odoo, allowed the office to grow both in the number of staff as well as clients. Currently supporting more than 600,000 users in the Middle East with its business applications, including the likes of UPS, MoTeC Middle East, STRATA, Philip Morris International Inc., and Rashid Al Jabri Group of Companies, Odoo's unique value proposition is to be user-friendly and fully integrated. Working with its expanding partner network, which despite the challenges posed by the pandemic grew by over 40 per cent to more than 430 partners in the region, has helped form new streams of revenue for companies hit by Covid-19.

With more than five million users worldwide, Odoo's solutions are designed to support businesses of all sizes with a flexible, fully-featured, and integrated suite of applications to run and manage all aspects of a business. Odoo's functionality encompasses traditional ERP, including accounting, stock, and CRM, as well as broader business needs such as project management, marketing, human resources, website, ecommerce, and more. With a modular approach, Odoo provides afford-able, customisable, and easy-to-use software that scales with business needs as a company grows.

Odoo operates with an open core business model, a model based on community, knowledge sharing and transparency. While traditional ERP is expensive and frequently fails to adapt to the unique needs of a business, Odoo focused on listening to the companies it helps serve; providing solutions that fit businesses in the Middle East, helping them bridge the gap between different departments.

With revenue growth consistently above 50 per cent over the last ten years, Odoo is a leading technology success story, operating international offices in Belgium, Luxembourg, USA, India, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Dubai, simplifying the way businesses operate globally. With its flexible suite of applications and a relentless focus on product, Odoo is ideally positioned to capture a compelling market opportunity, recruit top talent for its regional Dubai headquarter, and provide the necessary tools for regional companies to run their businesses successfully.

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one, open-source business software for companies worldwide ranging from startups (one user) to large enterprises (more than 300,000 users). Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated, and scalable business applications.

The software is available online on www.odoo.com