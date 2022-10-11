UK: Heathrow Airport warns on demand outlook for travel

This warning came after 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport during September, which is 15% below levels seen in 2019

Britain's biggest airport Heathrow warned that the demand outlook for the coming winter was uncertain, given the growing economic headwinds, as well as the impact of a new wave of Covid-19 and the escalating situation in Ukraine.

Heathrow — situated west of London — said that although it expected peak Christmas days to be very busy, the overall outlook was uncertain. Britons face a squeeze on their leisure spending due to rising inflation and higher household bills.

Its warning came after 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport during September — 15 per cent below levels seen in 2019, as travel demand recovers from the pandemic but was capped by the airport due to labour shortages.

The airport is due to remove the 100,000 daily cap at the end of October.

