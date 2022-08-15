UAE: New flights to Bahrain announced

The schedule will commence on October 3, 2022

By WAM Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 10:21 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 10:34 PM

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK International Airport), will commence schedule services to Ras Al Khaimah on October 3, 2022.

The service will commence with a view to establish a year-round scheduled operation between the two airports connecting the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah beyond Bahrain to regional and international destinations on Gulf Air’s global network.

Commenting on the signing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Air Zayed R. Alzayani said: "As the region’s leading boutique carrier with a global footprint, we look forward to adding Ras Al Khaimah to our network of seaside destinations and increasing our UAE points to three, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai."

"Today, we signed on the commencement of services to proceed with operations to Ras Al Khaimah, and I am confident our passengers will be impressed with all the facilities and services Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has to offer."

Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented: "We are delighted to add Ras Al Khaimah as third destination on our growing UAE network, and we would like to recognise and thank the proactive cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, as we provide our passengers with a new destination known for its quality tourism appeal and attracts tourists from the GCC and Europe."

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi remarked: "This agreement expands Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s airspace by introducing multiple destinations from East to West. It is a great development to cater for the needs of regional and international travellers. This agreement enhances the services between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE; and we are delighted to have this in partnership with Gulf Air."

Atanasios Titonis stated: "Gulf-state and European connectivity is a key factor of our expansion strategy, and Gulf Air is an ideal partner for this mission. We are looking forward to further developing our partnership and providing more scope for passengers to select their destination of travel from our airport."

