UAE: Emirates Airlines resumes flights to Argentina after more than 2 years

Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, met with Salem Obaidallah, Senior VP of Commercial Operations (Americas Region) in Emirates, on the occasion of Emirates Airlines resuming its operations to Argentina as of November 2, 2022, after a hiatus of approximately two and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ramiro Ordoqui, Undersecretary for Economic Negotiations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Paola Tamborelli, Director of Civil Aviation; and Oscar Suarez, Director of International Markets at the National Institute for Tourism Promotion, were also present at the meeting.
In this regard, Al Qamzi stressed that the return of Emirates Airlines to Argentina would contribute to tourism, trade, and investment between the two countries.
He also noted that it would help leverage the enormous potential in the two countries by providing easy transportation for businessmen, investors, and tourists.
He pointed out that trade between the two countries witnessed a significant increase over the past year, exceeding $1.11 billion, and that the resumption of Emirates Airlines' operations would enhance economic and trade growth.
Obaidallah, in turn, confirmed that Emirates would operate four weekly flights to Buenos Aires via Rio de Janeiro, providing customers in Argentina and Brazil with direct connectivity to major business and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
