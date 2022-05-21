Saudi Arabian airline operates first flight with all-female crew

India remains a top destination for passenger volume at DXB
Aviation1 week ago
An airline in Saudi Arabia has completed the country’s first flight with an all-female crew, officials said Saturday, framing it as a milestone for empowerment in the kingdom.
The flight operated by flyadeal, budget subsidiary of flag carrier Saudia, was from the capital Riyadh to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday, flyadeal spokesman Emad Iskandarani said.
The “majority” of the seven-member crew were Saudi women, including the first officer, but not the captain, who was a foreign woman, Iskandarani said.
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority, which confirmed flyadeal’s announcement Saturday, has touted expanding roles for women in the aviation sector in recent years.
In 2019, the authority announced the first flight with a female Saudi co-pilot.
Saudi is trying to engineer a rapid expansion of the aviation sector that would turn the kingdom into a global travel hub.
Goals include more than tripling annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade, drawing $100 billion in investments to the sector by 2030, establishing a new national flag carrier, constructing a new “mega airport” in Riyadh and moving up to five million tonnes of cargo each year.
India remains a top destination for passenger volume at DXB
Aviation1 week ago
Passengers will be able to view all the aviation processes, whether it’s in operations, training, or sales
Aviation1 week ago
The airport recorded a sharp 38.8% increase in flights from the same period in 2021
Aviation1 week ago
The airline has also announced increased flight frequency from GCC countries to over 328 destinations worldwide
Aviation1 week ago
The UAE has made remarkable leaps in the tourism and aviation sectors over the past 50 years, he says
Aviation1 week ago
Latest feature will be gradually introduced as part of an ongoing product development investment programme
Aviation1 week ago
The seat is 19.5 inches, with a 40 inch roomy pitch and a generous recline
Aviation1 week ago
The new products will be available on board in the fourth quarter of the year
Aviation1 week ago