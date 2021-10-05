Emirates and Sabre reach new distribution agreement

Dubai - The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system with immediate effect

Emirates will create and distribute NDC offers through the Sabre’s global distribution system. — Supplied photo

Emirates and Sabre Corporation, the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, have signed a new multi-year, worldwide distribution agreement.

The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS), with immediate effect. Further to this, Emirates will create and distribute NDC offers through the Sabre GDS.

“We are pleased to have reached this distribution agreement with Sabre,” said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates.

“The new contract will support us to meet the needs of our agency partners. Providing agencies with flexibility, choice and efficiency will help them to thrive in the current climate and will help us drive revenue and growth,” he said.

“We are delighted to reestablish our long-standing partnership with Emirates,” said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“The agreement demonstrates our commitment to creating a sustainable distribution model that benefits all constituents across the travel value chain. Resulting from thoughtful discussions between both parties, our new agreement will provide both Emirates and travel buyers with immense value, removing complexity in the buying process, which is crucial to the recovery of the industry,” he said.

In addition to the new agreement, Sabre will continue to partner with Emirates on advanced retailing, data and analytics capabilities through a number of its industry-leading solutions in areas such as network planning, revenue optimization and market intelligence.

