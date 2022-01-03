Dubai’s Emirates rated world’s safest airline

All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has been rated the world’s safest airline for the second consecutive year, with a risk index of 95 per cent.
According to a report issued by the Jet Airline Crash Data Evaluation Center (Jacdec), KLM was named the second safest airline with a score of 93.31 per cent.
The American airlines JetBlue and Delta Air Lines were rated third and fourth, respectively, while easyJet made it to the fifth position.
In the region, Etihad Airways topped the list. The Abu Dhabi carrier didn’t make it to the global list due to its size.
In Europe, KLM, Finnair, Air Europa, Transavia, easyJet and Norwegian were rated the safest airlines of the continent.
Jan-Arwed Richter, founder of Jacdec, said the regional categories were created due to the changed size ratios, which shifted in favour of many airlines with strong domestic markets such as China and the US.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) earlier projected that the global airline industry losses will touch $201 billion during 2020-2022 due to the pandemic.
"The magnitude of the Covid-19 crisis for airlines is enormous. Over the 2020-2022 period total losses could top $200 billion," said Willie Walsh, Iata’s director-general.
