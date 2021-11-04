Dubai flights: Emirates to launch daily service to Tel Aviv from December 6

We also look forward to welcoming more business, leisure travellers from Israel to Dubai: Chief commercial officer

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 12:30 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 12:39 PM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will launch daily direct flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, from December 6, 2021.

The airline will deploy the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three class configuration. Daily flights are scheduled to depart Dubai at 2:50pm, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 4:25pm local time. The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 6:25pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:25pm local time.

Emirates’ customers will also benefit from the airline's codeshare partnership with flydubai.

In addition, Emirates SkyCargo will offer 20 tonnes of cargo capacity each way between Dubai and Tel Aviv to support exports of pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, vegetables and other perishables from Tel Aviv.

The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.

"With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travellers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai. We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travellers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates' network,” said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates airline.

"We would like to thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their support, and we await the opportunity to serve Israel and open up more prospects for both countries to continue to build a strong relationship while growing business and expanding tourism in the near future," he added.

The move comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com