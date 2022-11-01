Dubai: Emirates starts work on Premium Economy seats in 120 aircraft

For the next 16 days, teams of engineers will dismantle the entire cabin interior of an A380 and put it back together again

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 1:41 PM

Emirates has begun its 2-year programme to work on full cabin interior upgrades for 120 aircraft, including installing Premium Economy seats.

An aircraft that flew from Cairo to Dubai on Monday has been kept at a hangar at the Emirates Engineering Centre. A team of engineers will review, prep and start work on the aircraft there.

As the project starts today, engineers and technicians are ready to spend the next 16 days taking apart the interior cabin of the aircraft and putting it back together again in a pre-planned sequence.

Many features of the aircraft will be given an upgrade, including the Shower Spa that will feature new colour tones with a hand-stencilled motif of a Ghaf tree.

Side panels will be removed and sent to be laminated in Emirates’ latest colour tones. In order to make room for the 56 Premium Economy seats, 88 Economy seats will be removed. Business and First class seats will be sent for refurbishing. Carpets and flooring will be replaced as well.

Every detail has been inspected to ensure it complies with the airline's health and safety standards. Aviation authorities will inspect the aircraft before it is cleared for flying.

Engineers will work on two aircraft simultaneously, meaning that all of the refitted planes will be ready by March 2025.

The airline has announced plans to introduce Premium Economy service on its routes to New York JFK, San Francisco, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore, by end March 2023.

