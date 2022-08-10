Emirates to retrofit over 120 aircraft with interior upgrades in all classes as $2 billion investment is announced

Every cabin class will be refreshed and new Premium Economy cabins installed

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 2:34 PM

Emirates has announced an investment of over $2 billion to enhance its inflight customer experience. A programme will see over 120 aircraft retrofitted with the latest interiors.

Sir Tim Clark, president, Emirates Airline, said: "While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers. Through the pandemic we’ve continued to launch new services and initiatives to ensure our customers travel with the assurance and ease, including digital initiatives to improve customer experiences on the ground. Now we’re rolling out a series of intensive programmes to take Emirates’ signature inflight experiences to the next level."

Upgraded cabin interiors

Cabins will be retrofitted with new or reupholstered seats, new panelling, flooring and other cabin features. Benefitting all Emirates passengers, every cabin class will be refreshed and new Premium Economy cabins installed.

After the retrofit, Emirates will have a total of 120 aircraft offering Premium Economy seats, and enhanced interiors and features across all other cabins. The first aircraft is scheduled to roll into the Emirates Engineering Centre for retrofitting in November.

New menus, other innovations

Emirates’ passengers can look forward to new menus that offer vegan choices. The airline’s First Class passengers can also savour “unlimited portions of Persian caviar as part of the ‘dine on demand’ service", with a pairing of Dom Perignon vintage champagne.

A cinema snack menu has also been introduced for First Class passengers.

Flyers from Dubai can begin crunching on fresh greens harvested from Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm and newly-opened $40 million joint venture investment through Emirates Flight Catering.

ALSO READ: