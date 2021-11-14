Dubai Airshow 2021: Sheikh Mohammed receives defence ministers attending the event

The aircraft can seek and detect targets, survey space, carry out mapping, and avoid jamming
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai today received defence ministers of countries participating in the Dubai Airshow 2021.
Welcoming the official delegations, Sheikh Mohammed said this year’s edition is taking place at a time where the aviation industry is regaining its growth momentum following a challenging period in the last two years. Wishing attendees a successful participation, he said the Airshow offers an exceptional opportunity to share path-breaking innovations and technologies and discuss new ideas that can shape the industry’s future.
The reception was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.
“We welcome delegations from over 140 countries attending this edition of the Dubai Airshow, which will help the global aviation industry chart a new course for itself in the post-pandemic phase. The event brings global aviation decision makers together to discuss fresh initiatives for the industry’s growth and development,” the Dubai Ruler said.
“We have an opportunity to work together to speed up the recovery of the sector and explore new collaboration opportunities that will help it tide over the impact of recent global challenges. Our objective is to harness aviation technologies to help create a brighter future for humanity,” he added.
Sheikh Mohammed also expressed his pride in the UAE and Dubai’s hosting of the mega global event, which reflects the country’s ability to provide a safe and secure environment for global events.
The Dubai Ruler, along with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Algerian Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane, attended aerobatic displays presented by five teams representing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and India.
Apart from the dignitaries, the aerobatic displays were also attended by a number of senior officials and military commanders of participating nations.
