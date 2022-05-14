Air India's new CEO pick resigns from Singapore Airlines post

Campbell Wilson was also the founding CEO of low-cost carrier Scoot

Campbell Wilson, who has been picked by Tata Sons to lead Air India, has resigned from his current position at Singapore Airlines.

"This afternoon, I informed the executive team and your union leaders of my resignation from Scoot and the SIA Group," Wilson said in a communique sent to Scoot employees on May 13.

"It is especially hard to leave Scoot which, in two chapters, I have had the honour and pleasure of nurturing - together with a wonderful, wonderful group of people, past and present - from a mere spreadsheet to, amongst many other things, the World's Best Long-Haul, Low-Cost Airline."

Tata Sons, on May 12, announced Wilson's appointment as chief executive officer and managing director of Air India.

The 50-year-old has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

Referring to his appointment to Air India, Wilson said, "It is a fantastic opportunity to lead a historic airline, now owned by the Tata Group, to new heights, and I am grateful to embark on that exciting challenge with the full blessings of the SIA management team."

Wilson started his career as a management trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996; he then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan. He subsequently returned to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of the company's low-cost subsidiary Scoot, which he led until 2016.

Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing at SIA, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.