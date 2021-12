Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla.

By Reuters Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 6:41 AM

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $906.5 million, US securities filings showed on Monday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

