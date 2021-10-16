UN condemns bomb attack at mosque in Kandahar

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
The United Nations has condemned the deadly suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in the city of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, which killed at least 63 people and wounded several more.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as "despicable", according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson.
"The perpetrators of this latest crime against civilians in Afghanistan exercising their right to freely practice their religion must be brought to justice," it said.
The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, has also strongly condemned the attack.
Shahid expressed his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The UN Security Council issued a statement underlining the need to hold the perpetrators and organisers of "reprehensible acts of terrorism" accountable, as well as those who finance or sponsor them.
The 15 ambassadors reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
Council members also underscored that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.
The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
No other injuries have been reported thus far
Asia4 days ago
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs
Asia4 days ago
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Asia4 days ago
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Asia4 days ago
Success of the vaccination campaign credited with driving down coronavirus cases since the devastating months at the start of the year.
Asia5 days ago
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets
Asia5 days ago
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains
Asia5 days ago