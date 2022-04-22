Inflation is an all-time high of 17.5 per cent
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Johnson landed in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday, kicking off a two-day visit. He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and India, and to coax the latter away from Russia in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Speaking on Friday morning, Johnson thanked Modi for the "fantastic welcome" he received.
"I think this is a very auspicious moment in a relationship and friendship between two democracies... and I don't think things have ever been as strong or as good between us as they are now," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: "Wonderful to see you, my friend PM Boris Johnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today."
Johnson also expressed similar sentiments, writing: "From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states."
Britain is seeking to tighten ties with Asian nations as part of an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to its foreign policy following its departure from the European Union in 2020. Johnson hopes to nudge forward negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
(With inputs from AP)
