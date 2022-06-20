Strong quake hits eastern Taiwan: US Geological Survey

All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers to participate
Asia
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Monday in Taiwan’s east, 38 kilometres south of Hualien city, the US Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake had an estimated depth of 10 kilometres, according to USGS, and struck at 9.05am local time (0105 GMT).
An AFP reporter in Taipei felt shaking, and local media said the quake was felt across the island.
The Taipei Metro stopped briefly when it hit, according to one passenger, before continuing at reduced speed for several stops.
A second smaller tremor hit about half an hour later, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.
The place does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake is more than magnitude 7.0.
Some earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.
But the USGS gave a “green” ranking to the threat posed by the latest quake, predicting a low likelihood of either casualties or damage.
